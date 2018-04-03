The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®

Because the Aladdin Connect® smart device system is built-into the opener itself, no additional parts or assembly are required. Wi-Fi set up only takes a few minutes and is easy to complete. Genie offers a smart device application, called Aladdin Connect, which is available in both the Apple and Android App Stores.

The Aladdin Connect system provides greater security to homeowners by allowing them to monitor their garage doors remotely so they know exactly when the door is operated. For peace of mind, a homeowner can quickly check on their smartphones whether the garage door is actually closed or not after leaving home, saving nervous anxiety wondering whether they had remembered to do so.

Aladdin Connect makes life more convenient by allowing control of the garage door from almost anywhere at any time. This means the door can be remotely operated for deliveries, service providers or friends and family even if no one is home. As an alternative, you can give temporary access to operate your garage door by simply having the person download the free app and adding them to your permissions, thus providing a virtual key for a set amount of time or indefinitely.

Time features make Aladdin Connect a must have for homeowners concerned about safety and security for their garage. The door can be set to close automatically at any time so you don't worry about someone leaving the door open. It can also be set to close after a specific amount of time, so if you get distracted somewhere else the garage door won't stay open too long.

The Genie DC motor provides strength and superior sound reduction, and provides Soft Start & Stop Control which allows the door to start and stop its movement gradually. This helps keep noise to a minimum and saves wear and tear on the door from sudden jerking or stopping. A six-foot power cord makes outlets easier to reach, sometimes saving the need to install a new outlet box or move an existing one.

The battery backup can be purchased with the power head, or separately as an accessory. As homeowners realize the importance of being able to operate the garage door in a power outage, more want the option to help make circumstances easier and more secure while waiting for power to be restored.

"The Model 3120 is Genie's first operator with integrated Wi-Fi connectivity, but we have experience with smart garage door openers," said Josh Funk, residential product manager for Genie. "Our Aladdin Connect App and add-on Aladdin Connect Garage Door Controller have been available in the market for some time, and we have been able to perfect our set-up process as well as the features offered through the Aladdin Connect app. This will be a great success for Genie and our customers are going to love it."

The remote included with the Model 3120, incorporates Genie's superior Intellicode® encryption system, comes pre-programmed with easy instructions to reprogram if desired. The built-in Auto Seek technology in Genie remotes uses both 315 and 390 MHz frequencies to reduce potential interference from local military base equipment or other sources.

The Model 3120 can be further enhanced with innovative accessories. These options include the Genie LED light bulb, designed specifically for garage door openers and a wireless exterior keypad, among others.

The Model 3120, as all Genie openers, is compatible with ALL current and previous versions of HomeLink and Car2U. That's an advantage over openers that require an additional converter or compatibility bridge to make their units compatible with the in-car remote systems.

ABOUT THE GENIE COMPANY

The Genie Company is based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, and is a leading manufacturer of garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. With its main manufacturing facility in Baltic, Ohio, its roots run deep as an American brand that has been synonymous with garage door openers since 1954. The Genie name itself is a well-recognized icon among homeowners, builders, and dealers. Genie distributes its openers and accessories through a broad distribution channel of professional dealers, wholesalers, and retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Genie is a separate division of Overhead Door Corporation.

For more information or regular updates, become a Genie fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or go to our website at www.GenieCompany.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-genie-company-announces-new-garage-door-opener-with-integrated-aladdin-connect-300623888.html

SOURCE The Genie Company

Related Links

http://www.GenieCompany.com

