The Genie® Company Delivers Standout Presence at 2026 IDAExpo+

Smart access portfolio and connected technology earn Best Booth in Show in Las Vegas

MT. HOPE, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie Company, a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, and gate operator solutions, successfully capped off its presence at 2026 IDAExpo+, held April 13–17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, by earning the prestigious "Best Booth in Show" award.

Throughout the week, Genie welcomed dealers, distributors, and industry professionals to its booth, where the company showcased its full line of residential and commercial garage door openers, its comprehensive gate operator product line, and its latest innovations in smart access technology.

Genie also took the opportunity at 2026 IDAExpo+ to highlight its new Professional Line+ branding, underscoring the company's continued focus on products, programs, and technologies designed specifically for professional dealers. The updated Professional Line+ identity reinforces Genie's long‑term commitment to supporting dealer success through reliability, performance, and purpose‑built solutions.

A key focus of the Genie exhibit was its Aladdin Connect® ecosystem, including the consumer app, dealer app, and remote monitoring capabilities, designed to help dealers operate more efficiently while delivering enhanced convenience and security to end users. Live demonstrations illustrated how Genie connected solutions support smarter diagnostics, proactive service, and seamless control from virtually anywhere.

Booth engagement was further elevated on Thursday with a special appearance by Pro Football Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, who spent time in the Genie booth meeting with attendees and engaging directly with dealers. The increased traffic and interaction contributed to a lively, hands‑on experience that helped secure Genie the Best Booth in Show honor.

"Our success at IDAExpo+ starts with listening to our customers and building solutions that help them win in their markets," said Mike Noyes, President of The Genie Company. "The partnership we share with IDA and the dedication of our Genie team members allow us to stay tightly aligned to dealer needs and continue raising the bar for performance, connectivity, and service."

Beyond the show floor, Genie once again hosted the IDAExpo+ Opening Party, drawing a high‑energy crowd to the Azilo Pool deck at The Sahara, for an evening of networking and celebration. The event provided both celebration and connection, with Orlando Pace also making an appearance, reinforcing the strong Genie presence and commitment to building meaningful relationships within the industry.

For more information about Genie and its portfolio of smart access solutions, visit www.geniecompany.com.

About the Genie Company

Based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, The Genie Company is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers, gate operators, and related accessories for residential and commercial applications. Known for a long‑standing commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation, Genie has built its reputation on a deep focus on customers and strong dealer partnerships. Today, Genie remains one of America's most recognized and trusted brands, delivering intelligent access solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of dealers and end users alike. Genie is also a Proud Partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Learn more at www.GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect®, BenchSentry®, Genie®, and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

SOURCE The Genie Company