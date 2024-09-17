The Genie Company Introduces Child Guard Battery Lock

Compliant with Reese's Law – Prioritizing Families' Safety

MT. HOPE, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie, a leading innovator in garage door openers and home security products, proudly announces the launch of its new patent-pending child guard battery lock, a mechanical system designed to secure the coin cell battery in Genie® garage door opener remotes and provide another layer of protection for children. This effective solution, born and built at The Innovation Center, underscores Genie's unwavering commitment to safety and innovation, particularly in response to the recent federal regulation, Reese's Law.

Addressing a Critical Safety Need

Reese's Law, passed by Congress to prevent child access to small batteries, emphasizes the critical safety need of securing coin cell batteries in household products. Understanding the importance for advanced safety measures, Genie has developed this patent-pending child guard battery lock to meet and exceed these regulatory requirements. This initiative not only reflects compliance but also Genie's dedication to the safety and well-being of families across the country.

What is this Child Guard Battery Lock?

Simply put, it is a mechanical system integrated into Genie garage door opener remotes that use coin cell batteries, ensuring the coin cell batteries are securely enclosed, making them inaccessible to curious young children. This patent-pending system includes a tamper-resistant battery compartment that requires a tool to open, providing an extra layer of protection against accidental ingestion or injury.

"At Genie, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our new patent-pending child guard battery lock is a testament to our commitment to leading the industry with cutting-edge solutions that prioritize safety and reliability," said Mike Noyes, President of The Genie Company. "The safety of our children is paramount, and by integrating this feature into our garage door opener remotes, we are taking proactive steps to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the highest safety standards set by Reese's Law."

Answering the Call of Federal Regulation

Reese's Law, named after Reese Hamsmith, a child who tragically lost her life after ingesting a button battery, mandates that consumer products with coin cell batteries be designed to prevent children from accessing these potentially dangerous components. The Genie child guard battery lock system is specifically engineered to meet these stringent requirements, reflecting the company's proactive approach to consumer safety and regulatory compliance. The Genie Company takes great pride in being The Brand You Trust and is committed to protecting the millions of families who use Genie products every year – aligned with the true purpose of the legislation.

Availability

Remotes equipped with the child guard battery lock will be available at major retailers, online, and at your Genie professional line dealer as early as September. Look for the callout on our Genie garage door opener and remote cartons at your favorite retailer too, starting early 2025. For more information about Genie and our commitment to safety, visit Genie online.

About the Genie Company

The Genie Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect® and BenchSentry®, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry, Genie and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About The Innovation Center

Opening its doors on April 1st, 2024, this state-of-the-art center represents a significant leap forward for our company as we work to bring breakthrough technologies to our industry. Located in Dallas, along with our TREQ facility, The Innovation Center is a cutting-edge hub designed to foster collaboration and drive forward-thinking solutions, and will serve as the epicenter for our engineers, technicians, and researchers to push the boundaries of what's possible in door and access control design.

SOURCE The Genie Company