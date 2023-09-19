The Genie® Company Introduces New Line of Medium Duty Commercial Operators

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie Company, a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications, is proud to announce the release of its new Z-Series medium-duty line of commercial operators, medium-duty hoist, jackshaft and trolley.
All models in the new Z-Series medium-duty line combine advanced features and robust mechanical design to create a new standard in the industry. These feature upgrades include:
EZ Limit® - Push-to-set limits, replacing the thumb wheel mechanical limit system
Disc Brake – Includes the 24 VDC disc brake used on the current heavy-duty line
Upgraded Trolley Rail - The 2" angle and quiet carriage used today on the heavy-duty trolley operators will now be used
Quiet Operation – New quiet through-shaft motor with dual ball bearings and isolated electric box allows for quiet operation.
Additionally, the Z-Series models are rated for 15 cycles per hour, to maximize their performance, and include an internal Intellicode® receiver capable of learning and storing up to fifty transmitters.
"We're thrilled to bring this new Z-Series medium-duty line to market and provide our customers with a new industry standard in commercial operators," said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. "Whatever our commercial customers need in a medium-duty operator, the Z-Series line can deliver."
These new models from The Genie Company are now available for purchase via our Genie Professional Line wholesalers and dealers, and replace the X-Series medium-duty operators.
About the Genie Company
The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind and easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.
Aladdin Connect®, BenchSentry® and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.
