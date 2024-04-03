The George Washington University Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Modernize Employee and Student Experience

Proven enterprise platform to improve operations and accelerate student success

RESTON, Va. and WASHINGTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the George Washington University (GW), a top private research institution, has selected Ellucian Banner SaaS to modernize the employee and student experience. This implementation will transform GW's operations, delivering comprehensive human resources, finance, and student information system solutions. An Ellucian customer for more than 30 years, GW joins more than 2,000 Ellucian customers leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform to more efficiently scale their resources to focus on delivering better student outcomes.

"We are proud to build on our partnership with the George Washington University, a renowned research institution and innovative leader committed to creating a greater world through education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Built with a student-first mindset and delivering institutions the fastest time to value, the Ellucian SaaS Platform will drive increased collaboration and improved processes across departments, enabling GW to better meet their priorities."

"We are excited to partner with Ellucian to modernize our enterprise systems," said Anna Vakulick, Deputy CIO, the George Washington University. "Banner SaaS provides us the opportunity to accelerate our transformation while minimizing disruption to our campus community."

The Ellucian SaaS Platform will deliver a modern and intuitive user experience for students, faculty, and staff at GW while also contributing to the university's sustainability goals. This next-generation technology delivers automation, data analytics and personalization, while also providing GW with a scalable and efficient platform for the future.

The Ellucian SaaS platform and solutions will allow GW to more efficiently scale its resources to focus on delivering better student outcomes.

"From meetings with Ellucian executives, it is apparent that they are committed to their investment in the SaaS platform and are bringing innovation to the challenges and opportunities facing higher education," said Geneva Henry, GW's Vice Provost for Libraries and Information Technology.

ABOUT THE GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

In the heart of the nation's capital with additional programs in Virginia, the George Washington University was created by an Act of Congress in 1821. Today, GW is the largest institution of higher education in the District of Columbia. The university offers comprehensive programs of undergraduate and graduate liberal arts study, as well as degree programs in medicine, public health, law, engineering, education, business and international affairs. Each year, GW enrolls a diverse population of undergraduate, graduate and professional students from across the United States and around the world.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

