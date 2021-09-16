The GIGABYTE Complete Gaming Monitor Lineup Received High Praise for Stellar Performance

The success of GIGABYTE gaming monitors has attracted attention from the gaming communities and tech media alike. Rtings.com, an influential review site known for their unbiased reviews tested several hot-selling models upon consumers' request and had high praise for their all-round performance. The 28-inch M28U was named the Best 4K Gaming Monitor for the new-gen game consoles with its rarely-seen HDMI 2.1 input, which can natively support 4K/120Hz for immersive gameplay. The M32Q was named the Best 32-inch USB-C Monitor for office use with plenty of connectivity options and the built-in KVM switch. The feature-rich monitor also delivers stellar picture quality and color performance suitable for both gaming and productivity. Finally, Rtings.com rated the M27Q as the Best Budget 1440p Gaming Monitor for its exceptional response time, low input lag, and high refresh rate.