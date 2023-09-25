THE GLEN GRANT DEVOTION 70-YEAR-OLD SELLS FOR £81,250 ($101,300 USD) AT AUCTION WITH PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT THE ROYAL SCOTTISH FORESTRY SOCIETY

News provided by

The Glen Grant

25 Sep, 2023, 16:47 ET

Sotheby's has completed the sale of the first of the seven total decanters, each one-of-a-kind, and housing an exquisite 70-year-old single malt whisky, the oldest release from The Glen Grant distillery.

ROTHES, Scotland, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  On Friday, The Glen Grant Distillery and Sotheby's announced the sale of The Glen Grant Devotion Decanter Number One for £81,250 ($101.3k). Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, in support of the preservation of local woodland within the Speyside area. This auction, in partnership with Sotheby's, is the first of its kind for The Glen Grant distillery.

Continue Reading
The Glen Grant Devotion (PRNewsfoto/The Glen Grant)
The Glen Grant Devotion (PRNewsfoto/The Glen Grant)

The Glen Grant Devotion is an exquisite 70-year-old single malt whisky, inspired by the remarkable reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and a tribute to her seventy years of resolute service and lifelong devotion. The Glen Grant Devotion Decanter Number One is the first of seven one-of-a-kind decanters presented in a sculptural masterpiece. Each unique piece represents one decade of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and of exquisite whisky maturation and has been created through the combined talents of Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm OBE and the distillery team, award-winning craftsman John Galvin and hot glass master Brodie Nairn of GLASSTORM. 

"This record-breaking sale of the oldest whisky ever released from the distillery has marked a pinnacle moment for The Glen Grant," said Samantha Leotta, Global Director of Scotch Whisky at Campari Group. "It is a true testament to the skill and mastery of all those who contributed to this historic release, from The Glen Grant's founding to today. We are incredibly grateful to the successful bidder for this meaningful contribution to the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, which will be used to replant and restore woodland in Speyside."

Speaking on behalf of the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, President Wilma Harper said: "We are absolutely delighted at the success of the auction. The funds will be used to create a new native woodland on the burn beside the Glen Grant distillery, creating a direct link back to the 1876 passion of James "The Major" Grant in protecting the banks of the Back Burn and sustaining the quality of its water. We are grateful to The Glen Grant for this support for our Society, of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the patron, in its continuing work nurturing future generations of foresters, passing knowledge and craftsmanship on to future generations."

Jonny Fowle, Global Head of Spirits, Sotheby's, said: "This result propels The Glen Grant into the highest level of collectability at a value that only very few distilleries have previously achieved."

The remaining six decanters will be made available for sale within USA and Asia. Prices are available upon request from October 2023.

Follow on Instagram @theglengrantscotch

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220688/The_Glen_Grant_Devotion.jpg

SOURCE The Glen Grant

Also from this source

LA DISTILLERIE DE WHISKY ÉCOSSAIS SINGLE MALT THE GLEN GRANT DÉVOILE SA CUVÉE DEVOTION 70 ANS D'ÂGE, UN CHEF-D'ŒUVRE SCULPTURAL ET LA PLUS ANCIENNE PRODUCTION DE LA DISTILLERIE

EL WHISKY ESCOCÉS DE MALTA GLEN GRANT, REVELA DEVOTION DE 70 AÑOS, UNA OBRA MAESTRA ESCULTURAL Y EL LANZAMIENTO MÁS ANTIGUO DE LA DESTILERÍA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.