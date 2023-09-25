THE GLEN GRANT DEVOTION 70-YEAR-OLD SELLS FOR £81,250 ($101,300 USD) AT AUCTION WITH PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT THE ROYAL SCOTTISH FORESTRY SOCIETY

Sotheby's has completed the sale of the first of the seven total decanters, each one-of-a-kind, and housing an exquisite 70-year-old single malt whisky, the oldest release from The Glen Grant distillery.

ROTHES, Scotland, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, The Glen Grant Distillery and Sotheby's announced the sale of The Glen Grant Devotion Decanter Number One for £81,250 ($101.3k). Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, in support of the preservation of local woodland within the Speyside area. This auction, in partnership with Sotheby's, is the first of its kind for The Glen Grant distillery.

The Glen Grant Devotion

The Glen Grant Devotion is an exquisite 70-year-old single malt whisky, inspired by the remarkable reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and a tribute to her seventy years of resolute service and lifelong devotion. The Glen Grant Devotion Decanter Number One is the first of seven one-of-a-kind decanters presented in a sculptural masterpiece. Each unique piece represents one decade of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and of exquisite whisky maturation and has been created through the combined talents of Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm OBE and the distillery team, award-winning craftsman John Galvin and hot glass master Brodie Nairn of GLASSTORM.

"This record-breaking sale of the oldest whisky ever released from the distillery has marked a pinnacle moment for The Glen Grant," said Samantha Leotta, Global Director of Scotch Whisky at Campari Group. "It is a true testament to the skill and mastery of all those who contributed to this historic release, from The Glen Grant's founding to today. We are incredibly grateful to the successful bidder for this meaningful contribution to the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, which will be used to replant and restore woodland in Speyside."

Speaking on behalf of the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, President Wilma Harper said: "We are absolutely delighted at the success of the auction. The funds will be used to create a new native woodland on the burn beside the Glen Grant distillery, creating a direct link back to the 1876 passion of James "The Major" Grant in protecting the banks of the Back Burn and sustaining the quality of its water. We are grateful to The Glen Grant for this support for our Society, of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the patron, in its continuing work nurturing future generations of foresters, passing knowledge and craftsmanship on to future generations."

Jonny Fowle, Global Head of Spirits, Sotheby's, said: "This result propels The Glen Grant into the highest level of collectability at a value that only very few distilleries have previously achieved."

The remaining six decanters will be made available for sale within USA and Asia. Prices are available upon request from October 2023.

