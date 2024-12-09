The Glenlivet is Taking Back Tartan This Holiday Season as it Reweaves Heritage With a Modern Twist

The iconic single malt Scotch whisky brand and Thomas Doherty are leading a modern-day Scottish renaissance in American culture with the introduction of The Glenlivet tartan

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glenlivet, the definitive Speyside single malt Scotch, enlists actor Thomas Doherty to introduce The Glenlivet tartan in the ultimate expression of Scottish sophistication, bringing quality and refinement from Speyside to stateside this holiday season. With the new The Glenlivet tartan, the single malt Scotch and Doherty are reimagining tartan for a contemporary Scotland, as the pattern originally established in the Scottish Highlands centuries ago to represent kinship and family takes over today's runways and red carpets. Pathing the way for a modern Scottish Renaissance, The Glenlivet and Doherty are introducing new fashion-forward expressions of The Glenlivet tartan and The Glenlivet Tartan Tini cocktail, inspiring originality in both style and flavor in time for holiday celebrations.

The definitive Speyside single malt Scotch whisky brand and Thomas Doherty are leading a modern-day Scottish renaissance in American culture with the introduction of The Glenlivet tartan. Thomas Doherty and The Glenlivet brought together a collective of tastemakers to offer their own expressions of originality on The Glenlivet tartan, marrying the best of Scottish and American cultures.

The Glenlivet and Thomas Doherty both share a respect for the codes of quality that make Scotch superior met with propensity for elevating and evolving traditions in the name of propelling forward. As such, the two icons of Scottish excellence set forth to reweave heritage this holiday and encourage fans to embrace spins on beloved classics from holiday dressing to whisky cocktails. An embodiment of the influence of Scotland in modern culture, Doherty originally hails from Edinburgh, just miles away from the birthplace of the iconic single malt and currently resides in NYC where he has stood out with an undeniable sense of style, often sporting elevated takes on traditional silhouettes.

"What a gift it is to be Scottish. When I think about my heritage, I feel a deep sense of pride and connection to something much older and deeper than myself. It's been so rewarding to work with The Glenlivet on this project that pays homage to the next generation of Scottish craftsmanship," said Thomas Doherty, actor and The Glenlivet ambassador. "The tartan print and The Glenlivet single malt scotch whisky are both so iconic to Scotland. It's been such a pleasure putting a modern spin on these Scottish symbols and sharing them with my friends in the U.S."

Doherty and The Glenlivet have also brought together a collective of tastemakers to offer their own expressions of originality as The Glenlivet brings together the best of Scottish and American cultures. Starring alongside Doherty in striking new creative content, each member of the collective is inspiring their community to stand apart this holiday through their unique talents and perspectives:

NYC IT Girl Stylist Beverly Nguyen styled a variety of looks that spotlight The Glenlivet Tartan pattern across modern silhouettes – each ensemble spotlighted in the campaign content. Beverly as a definitive fashion tastemaker in NYC is also giving tips on how to style Scottish tartan in your own holiday wardrobe.

styled a variety of looks that spotlight The Glenlivet Tartan pattern across modern silhouettes – each ensemble spotlighted in the campaign content. Beverly as a definitive fashion tastemaker in NYC is also giving tips on how to style Scottish tartan in your own holiday wardrobe. Celebrated artist Clym Evernden has created original illustrations that reflect The Glenlivet's 200 year history as an iconic symbol of whisky, standing among the New York City skyline to reflect how the brand has risen to modernity.

has created original illustrations that reflect The Glenlivet's 200 year history as an iconic symbol of whisky, standing among the skyline to reflect how the brand has risen to modernity. Brooklyn -based DJ Amrit Tietz is bringing good vibes to holiday parties this season with her "Tartan Tracks" playlist , which features a blend of classic and new age songs while also highlighting Scottish musicians.

-based DJ is bringing good vibes to holiday parties this season with her , which features a blend of classic and new age songs while also highlighting Scottish musicians. The King of Soho style Maurice Kamara is delving into the tartan pattern's significance in culture sharing snippets from an interview with Doherty in his signature, off-the-cuff-style in street style content on @thepeoplegallery_ .

With an unwavering mission to push the boundaries of creativity and flavor set forth by George Smith when he first established the brand in 1824, The Glenlivet commissioned Lochcarron of Scotland, the world's leading manufacturer of authentic Scottish tartan, to design and produce The Glenlivet tartan. Featuring hand-stitched, amber-colored hues inspired by its warm liquid woven atop of The Glenlivet's iconic teal, The Glenlivet tartan sets a new standard for Scottish style as it looks forward to the next 200 years.

"As the #1 single malt Scotch whisky brand in the US1, The Glenlivet is proud to bring together a unique group of Scottish icons and American culture curators to celebrate the quality and craftmanship that make single malt special while leading the category forward as a modern day symbol of sophistication," said Johan Radojewski, Vice President Marketing - Scotch & Irish Whisk(e)y, Pernod Ricard USA. "The surging of tartan pattern in American culture is a testament to consumers valuing heritage and high quality over fleeting trends. The cultural movement around new heritage shines a spotlight on the staying power of Scottish sophistication, and the quality and craftmanship that single malt stands for."

The Glenlivet tartan will debut with a VIP launch party hosted with Thomas and his team of trendsetters at Soho's newest, celebrity-approved hotspot for an evening of elevated cocktails, art, music and standout style. The party will also serve as the kickoff to an array of tartan takeovers that will bring the design to life in unexpected ways for consumers to enjoy throughout New York City. Wrapped around the exterior of taxi cabs, adhered to sidewalks, popping up in tastemaker hotels through umbrellas and postcard mailboxes, and transforming iconic NYC locations through AI content, each unique tartan moment represents an invitation from The Glenlivet to stand out with a refined choice. Those outside of NYC can also stand apart with their fashion and whisky choices this season with The Glenlivet Speyside Meets Stateside Holiday Collection available on ReserveBar , which includes The Glenlivet 12 Year Old, The Tartan Tini cocktail recipe, tartan winter fashion accessories and a deck of cards to elevate holiday hosting and gifting.

The "Taking Back Tartan" initiative comes as the pinnacle of The Glenlivet's yearlong bicentennial celebrations featuring bespoke collaborations, innovative and prestigious new whiskies, commemorative events and a new masterbrand campaign inspiring consumers to stand apart from the herd by making a more refined whisky choice.

To join The Glenlivet, Thomas Doherty and friends in standing apart with sophisticated Scottish holiday soirees, visit https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-us/thomas-doherty-x-the-glenlivet/ and follow @TheGlenlivet_US. #TakingBackTartan

ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Founded by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within the single malt category in recent years. Standout initiatives include the launch of The Glenlivet Fusion Cask a category-first innovation that offers an elevated, one-of-a-kind taste experience by selectively finishing The Glenlivet's iconic single malt Scotch whisky in bespoke casks that are uniquely crafted by fusing dismantled rum and bourbon barrels. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up Speyside to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Sparkling. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Jordan Serafino

Strategic Brand Communications Manager, Pernod Ricard USA

[email protected]

Regina LoBiondo

Articulate on behalf of The Glenlivet

[email protected]

1#1 in $ sales - Nielsen 52 weeks ending 11/9/24, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv; #1 in $ Sales - NABCA Control States, rolling 12 months ending Sept, 2024

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA