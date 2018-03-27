The Glenlivet® Launches New Mystery Limited-Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Code

The global launch for The Glenlivet Code is supported by the innovative digital campaign to cement The Glenlivet's role as the definitive Speyside single malt, renowned for its heritage as an authority within the single malts category. Maintaining this exceptional quality that The Glenlivet is famed for, The Glenlivet Code embodies the brand's smooth and fruity tasting notes with some additional twists to unlock. The mystery whisky is crafted from specially selected casks to produce a new, never-before created single malt scotch whisky.

"With The Glenlivet Code, we had a unique opportunity to create a whisky that has never been crafted before, using new casks and techniques to push the boundaries of what people expect from The Glenlivet," said Master Distiller, Alan Winchester. "This year's limited edition is a labyrinth of flavors that will test the senses of even the most discerning whisky drinker and we're excited to invite consumers worldwide to take on the ultimate challenge by unlocking its mystery taste. The interactive experience will allow whisky enthusiasts at all levels to build their knowledge of the category while also developing a deeper understanding of The Glenlivet."

To begin the decoding challenge, consumers are invited to scan a code on the back of The Glenlivet Code bottle carton using the Shazam app to enter a virtual underground room. There, they will be greeted by a hologram of The Glenlivet's Master Distiller, Alan Winchester, who will challenge them to decode the taste of the liquid by selecting four aromas for the nose and four flavors for the palate from several possible combinations.

After decoding the flavors of the new whisky, participants will be given a score which they can post on their social channels to see how they rank against their peers. The official tasting notes will be revealed at the end of the year to give consumers the time to discover and enjoy the liquid themselves.

"The unveiling of The Glenlivet Code follows the launch of our latest global campaign, 'The Definitive Whisky, The Glenlivet,' which celebrates the unwavering pursuit of our founder, George Smith, to create The Definitive Speyside single malt," said Patrick Caulfield, Brand Director, The Glenlivet, Pernod Ricard USA. "We continue to follow in our founder's footsteps by acting as a visionary within the category. The Glenlivet Code is our latest example of brand innovation within our portfolio and aims to build consumer knowledge of the single malt category while also developing a deeper understanding of The Glenlivet's award-winning taste."

The Glenlivet Code will be available at U.S. retailers from the end of April 2018 at a suggested retail price of $120 a bottle. Consumers can log onto www.TheGlenlivet.com to find out more about the digital experience and share their experience on social media using #TheGlenlivetCode.

About Pernod Ricard USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Absolut® Elyx, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, , Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Lillet®, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 750 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-glenlivet-launches-new-mystery-limited-edition-single-malt-scotch-whisky-the-glenlivet-code-300620308.html

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA

Related Links

http://www.TheGlenlivet.com

