The Globe and Mail Expands Partnership with Barchart for Financial Tools

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces it has expanded the scope of its partnership with The Globe and Mail, Canada's premier news media organization.

Under the expanded partnership framework, The Globe and Mail has increased investment into the suite of digital financial tools provided by Barchart. This investment includes the release of Barchart's next-generation financial charting library, tighter integration of subscription funnels built around watchlists, portfolios, and alerts; and an enhanced user experience that makes using Barchart's advanced financial tools more easily accessible.

This new agreement builds on the existing partnership between Barchart and The Globe and Mail, and reflects the collaborative approach towards building retail financial tools that Barchart takes with each partner.

"Our digital offerings, including our market leading charting library, represent powerful but simple-to-use tools that can be used to increase user acquisition, engagement, and conversion on leading financial media platforms," says Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "With The Globe being the most relied-on source of news, editorial, and financial tools across Canada, we look forward to collaborating with them more by building out new sales funnels and adding further value for their users," added Haraburda.

"Through better integration of Barchart's financial tools, and the release of our best-in-class charting for retail investors, we are able to provide our subscribers with a completely interactive experience that helps them meet their investing goals," says Michael Shaye, Senior Product Manager of Financial Products at The Globe and Mail. "With Barchart's significant experience in market data and digital services, it was an easy choice to continue expanding our partnership with their firm, and we look forward to building that relationship further over time," added Shaye.

Barchart's Digital Solutions can easily power customer facing applications using any data within Barchart's ecosystem and through a comprehensive set of financial tools. Barchart's high-quality Digital Solutions can be custom tailored to fit any client's needs, contributing towards higher customer engagement, increased revenue, and reduced costs.

To demo Barchart's interactive Charting Library, please click here . To learn more about the Solutions available to you from Barchart, please visit barchart.com/solutions .

To learn more about The Globe and Mail, please visit theglobeandmail.com .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

