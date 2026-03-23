The Glomerular Revolution: Understanding the New Wave of Breakthroughs in Rare Kidney Diseases, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how biomarker-informed strategies and trial execution choices can improve decision-making in rare kidney disease. The featured speakers will provide an overview of rare renal diseases, including IgAN, C3G, FSGS and PMN, and discuss how newer treatments are changing care. Attendees will gain insight into the molecular pathways that drive glomerular damage and their implications for biomarkers and diagnosis. The speakers will also explore the unique characteristics and underlying pathophysiological overlaps across these conditions, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, biomarker use and diagnostic challenges. Attendees will also learn about targeted and combination approaches and the practical implications for clinical trial design, start-up, recruitment and retention.

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent advances in nephrology have sparked a "Glomerular Revolution," profoundly altering the medical management of rare kidney diseases. This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the most prevalent rare kidney diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), primary membranous nephropathy (PMN), focal segmental glomerulonephritis (FSGS) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). It will also review disease characteristics and shared pathophysiological drivers, with a focus on the importance of early diagnosis, biomarker use and common diagnostic challenges.

The featured speakers will discuss the unique characteristics and underlying pathophysiological overlaps that drive these conditions, focusing on the critical relevance of early diagnosis, the use of biomarkers and diagnostic challenges. While some breakthrough therapies have been approved by regulatory agencies (e.g., iptacopan, pegcetacoplan, sibeprenlimab and sparsentan), further research into combination therapies holds promise for achieving even better patient outcomes.

The webinar will further explore disease subtypes, as well as the unique challenges faced in paediatric patients, emphasizing the relevance of early diagnosis and specialized care models. Finally, the speakers will discuss the need to optimize clinical protocol design, accelerate clinical trial start-up, ensure fast recruitment and efficient patient retention, to get more and faster additional treatment options for patients to the market.

Register for this webinar to learn how biomarker-informed strategies and trial execution choices can improve decision-making in rare kidney disease.

Join Jonathan Barratt, PhD, FRCP, The Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine, University of Leicester; and Claudio Hegenberger, Vice President, Scientific and Medical Affairs, Emerald Clinical, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Glomerular Revolution: Understanding the New Wave of Breakthroughs in Rare Kidney Diseases.

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