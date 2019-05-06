The GO Group Recommends these Activities to Make Mother's Day Magical

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day has now transformed into a weekend affair. The travel experts at The GO Group, LLC have these suggestions to celebrate mom:

The Spa at Nortwich Inn in Hartford, Conn. is offering a package described as the "ultimate tension-melting massage, anti-aging facial and a multiple mood-boosting treatment." The Spa package comes with choice of a Wellness course, choice of a private label body product or full use of the Spa facility which features a sauna, steam room, whirlpool, indoor pool, fitness center and relaxation room.

Many venues in Jacksonville Fla. are hosting brunches at all price points. The Azurea at One Ocean offers amazing views overlooking the Atlantic Beach. Diners at the Museum of Contemporary Art can gaze at gallery works and the Ritz-Carlton offers brunch in the AAA Five-Diamond Salt Restaurant with a Champagne toast, fresh seafood stations, omelets, pasta, an array of house-made pastries and more.

The Harbes Family Farm in Long Island, NY, is offering free admission for its Mother's Day Harbes Barnyard Adventure. It features eight acres filled with baby animals, a Sports Zone, live music, free food and award-winning Harbes Vineyard wine tasting.

The Rose City Chocolate Festival in Portland, Ore. is a weekend of pure indulgence and chocolate bliss, conveniently located in the Lloyd district at the Doubletree by Hilton expo hall. Attendees will enjoy specialty chocolates provided by West Coast and national chocolate makers and hand-crafted work of local Portland companies alongside.

Treat mom to an afternoon of flowers at the 10th anniversary of the Breathe & Bloom celebration in Raleigh, N.C. Hop Rabbit Flowers' Holly Ann Brunes will guide viewers on an instructional floral discussion and attendees can create take-home arrangements while enjoying champagne and sweet pastries.

The Cancun JW Marriott Cancun Resorts & Spa will offer a Mother's Day escape package to ease the mind, body, and soul. The package includes welcome mimosas with a mani-pedi, and an 80-minute massage in its 35,000-square foot Mayan-inspired spa.

