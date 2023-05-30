The Golf Coaches Association of America and Nicklaus Companies Extend Long-term Relationship Recognizing Top NCAA Golfers

News provided by

Nicklaus Companies

30 May, 2023, 16:17 ET

NORMAN, Okla. and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and the Nicklaus Companies, founded by Jack Nicklaus, are extending their successful relationship honoring the top collegiate golfers.   

Continue Reading
Jack Nicklaus Award
Jack Nicklaus Award

The Jack Nicklaus Award presented by Workday recognizes the top players at the Division I, II, III, NAIA, and NJCAA levels, and the 2023 winners will be announced today at this week's Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Under the agreement, the GCAA is licensed to use the trademarked Jack Nicklaus name with the program to honor college golfers.

"The Nicklaus Companies is proud to be associated with the GCAA and collegiate golf, which remains a very important part of both the game and the Jack Nicklaus legacy," Howard Milstein, Executive Chairman of the Nicklaus Companies, said.  "Jack Nicklaus established a standard of excellence both on and off the fairway, including his time at Ohio State competing in college golf around the country."

Established in 1958, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) is the professional organization of men's collegiate golf coaches. The GCAA's mission is to support its member coaches from six divisions, including the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, by creating educational opportunities, providing resources, and promoting its members with the purpose of enhancing their overall performance as coaches, mentors, and teachers. The GCAA also recognizes the excellence and achievements of its members and their student-athletes in academic, athletic, and civic endeavors.

The GCAA's Jack Nicklaus Award is just one of the awards that will be given in the coming weeks in honor of the man many feel to be the greatest golfer of all time. On the professional level, the Jack Nicklaus Medal will be presented to the winner of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and to deliver quality branded products and services on a global basis that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus. The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands. Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created more than 430 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S states.

For more information, visit nicklaus.com.

Contact:

PRCG | Sports

(212) 683-8100

Jim Rocco, [email protected]

Jim Haggerty, [email protected]

SOURCE Nicklaus Companies

Also from this source

NICKLAUS COMPANIES, ahead AND AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION PARTNER TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT MELANOMA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.