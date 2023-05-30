The Golf Coaches Association of America and Nicklaus Companies Extend Long-term Relationship Recognizing Top NCAA Golfers

NORMAN, Okla. and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and the Nicklaus Companies, founded by Jack Nicklaus, are extending their successful relationship honoring the top collegiate golfers.

Jack Nicklaus Award

The Jack Nicklaus Award presented by Workday recognizes the top players at the Division I, II, III, NAIA, and NJCAA levels, and the 2023 winners will be announced today at this week's Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Under the agreement, the GCAA is licensed to use the trademarked Jack Nicklaus name with the program to honor college golfers.

"The Nicklaus Companies is proud to be associated with the GCAA and collegiate golf, which remains a very important part of both the game and the Jack Nicklaus legacy," Howard Milstein, Executive Chairman of the Nicklaus Companies, said. "Jack Nicklaus established a standard of excellence both on and off the fairway, including his time at Ohio State competing in college golf around the country."

Established in 1958, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) is the professional organization of men's collegiate golf coaches. The GCAA's mission is to support its member coaches from six divisions, including the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, by creating educational opportunities, providing resources, and promoting its members with the purpose of enhancing their overall performance as coaches, mentors, and teachers. The GCAA also recognizes the excellence and achievements of its members and their student-athletes in academic, athletic, and civic endeavors.

The GCAA's Jack Nicklaus Award is just one of the awards that will be given in the coming weeks in honor of the man many feel to be the greatest golfer of all time. On the professional level, the Jack Nicklaus Medal will be presented to the winner of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and to deliver quality branded products and services on a global basis that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus. The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands. Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created more than 430 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S states.

For more information, visit nicklaus.com.

