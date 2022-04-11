THE GOODYEAR 400 RETURNS: GOODYEAR EXTENDS ENTITLEMENT SPONSORSHIP OF NASCAR'S OFFICIAL THROWBACK WEEKEND CUP SERIES RACE

Goodyear Eagle race tires to feature vintage design inspired by 1980-1992 race seasons

DARLINGTON, S.C., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT), the "Official Tire of NASCAR," is renewing its entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400, NASCAR's Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race for 2022.

Hosted on May 8 at Darlington Raceway – one of the Cup Series' oldest active tracks – the Goodyear 400 celebrates the history of stock car racing and signifies another milestone chapter in Goodyear's 68-year affiliation with NASCAR.

"Our entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400 represents a continuation of our six-decade commitment to NASCAR through tire innovation and allows us to celebrate the sport's storied history and talented drivers of today," said Karen Maroli, Goodyear's vice president of marketing. "NASCAR's Official Throwback Weekend is always a highly-anticipated stop on the circuit, and alongside Darlington Raceway, we look forward to providing race fans with an unforgettable experience."

Amid a race weekend known for drivers' nostalgic paint schemes honoring former drivers and memorable stock cars, Goodyear will sport a vintage sidewall design on its Eagle race tires, last used during the 1980-1992 Cup Series race seasons. The throwback tires mimic the spray-painted logo designs of the past, paying tribute to the first time Goodyear featured "Eagle" on its race tires' sidewalls in NASCAR. The tire design will be used at all three national series races during the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.

"From the paint schemes to the historic track and throwback tire design, few races capture NASCAR's tradition like the Goodyear 400," said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway. "As NASCAR's longest-running continuous partner, Goodyear is uniquely woven into the fabric of the sport and is an ideal partner for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway."

Fans will have a chance to bring home a winning throwback Eagle tire

To bring spectators closer to the action, Goodyear is introducing the "Bring Home the Win Sweepstakes," giving one lucky fan the chance to win one of the throwback Goodyear Eagle race tires from the winning driver's stock car. Now through May 9, fans who visit Goodyear400Sweepstakes.com and complete the online entry form will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of the limited-edition tires, used exclusively by the winner of the Goodyear 400*.

Tune in to watch the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and Motor Racing Network, where Goodyear will provide aerial coverage of the race.

