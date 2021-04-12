The Government of Canada Selects BlackBerry for Secure Productivity and Secure Communications

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the Government of Canada has selected BlackBerry for their secure productivity and secure communications needs. The Government of Canada also relies on BlackBerry for critical event management.

Shared Services Canada (SSC) signed a multi-year agreement giving public servants across the Government of Canada access to BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM) and BlackBerry SecuSUITE®. SSC is responsible for delivering modern, secure and reliable digital services across the Government of Canada.

BlackBerry, recognized by the Government of Canada as a benchmark for trusted technology, is relied on by millions of people around the world for its superior, secure, productivity, communications and safety software. The company's leading technology gives organizations and people the tools and protections they need to operate in today's digital economy.

"BlackBerry and the Government of Canada have been trusted partners for over thirty years," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackBerry. "We are delighted to expand our contributions to the Government of Canada's agenda and deliver digital services that better serve Canadians. Shared Services Canada plays a critical role in Canada's digital transformation strategy and we are very pleased to be their partner."

