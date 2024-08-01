Toyota GAZOO Racing Adds Direct Automatic Transmission to GR Corolla

New Premium Plus Grade Now Available

2025 GR Corolla Provides More Engine Torque at 295 lb.-ft.

Launch Control Adopted to Help Enable Powerful Acceleration

Suspension Enhancements Add Stability When Cornering

Redesigned Front Bumper to Improve Cooling and Aerodynamics

Complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GR Corolla has expanded the fun quotient. Now both hardcore enthusiasts who enjoy the thrill of a manual transmission and those who'd rather focus on the handling can enjoy the thrill of sports car driving with the new addition of the 8-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) with paddle shifters.

The GR Lineup Heats Up with New Direct Automatic Transmission Option on Toyota’s GR Corolla

Just shortly after the reveal of the GR Corolla in 2022, MORIZO, Akio Toyoda, challenged his team to think about what's next. Creating ever better cars is in Toyota GAZOO Racing's DNA. MORIZO challenged them to pursue untamed energy, and from there we have the first GR Corolla with the new DAT.

Inspired by track driving, the GR Corolla has been tested by rally and racing drivers on some of the most rigorous courses the world has to offer, including Fuji International Speedway. Through their development efforts, the GR team increased engine torque on the GR Corolla from 273 lb.-ft. to 295 lb.-ft. and enhanced suspension components and tuning resulting in a vehicle that is sure to impress.

Changes have also been made both inside and out to improve the driving experience. On the exterior, the front bumper has been redesigned to accommodate optional cooling components while simultaneously retaining aerodynamic performance. On the inside, there is a new dark sporty vibe due to the new trim finishes on flat surfaces and switches throughout the vehicle to provide a pleasing tactile feel.

Customers can expect new GR Corolla models to arrive at Toyota dealerships this Winter. Additional details and pricing will be shared later this year.

GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission

The 8-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) is a sports car enthusiast's dream offering quick shifting performance and optimal gear selection. The DAT control software has been optimized for sporty driving. Different than the GR Supra and GR86 automatic transmissions where gear shifting relies on sensing vehicle behavior, such as deceleration g-force and speed – the DAT's optimized software delicately senses the way the driver steps on the brakes and operates the accelerator. With these inputs, it anticipates when gear shifting is optimal even before changes in vehicle behavior occur, achieving gear selection that reflects the driver's intentions and, thus, leads to shifting that is similar to that of professional drivers.

The DAT also allows drivers to focus more on acceleration/brake and steering maneuvers, so non-professional drivers may be able to drive faster if they decide to hit the track. As a result, it opens up possibilities for a wider range of drivers to enjoy sports driving.

The Toyota GR development team used circuit and rally driving courses as a basis for setting the DAT's close gear ratio. They optimized the shift points of the DAT, giving similar ratios to the 6MT that maximize delivery of engine power and torque to the wheels and enables optimal performance. Even casual highway driving has an energetic feel, due to the eight-speed transmission optimizing RPMs while at cruising speeds.

There are four drive modes on the GR Corolla: Sport, Normal, ECO and Custom. The DAT was tuned specifically for the Sport drive mode. It was tested and driven all over the world, including race circuits to ensure exciting performance and maximize the driving potential.

High Power and Dynamic Traction

For 2025, all GR Corolla models are powered by the turbocharged G16E-GTS 1.6 liter 3-cylinder turbo engine. The high-power engine outputs 300 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase in torque from the previous model year.

To keep the higher engine output and DAT at an optimal temperature for performance, an automatic transmission fluid cooler comes standard on DAT vehicles. For drivers who may be interested in even greater cooling capability, a sub-radiator is available as a factory-installed option on the Premium grade and standard on the new Premium Plus Grade.

Always searching for ways to improve, the GR team tested the GR Corolla with the same approach used when developing a race car for the Super Taikyu (also known as the Japanese Endurance Race). During testing on the Fuji International Speedway, the engineers wanted to improve traction during hard cornering, so they added rebound springs to the front and rear suspension to suppress inner wheel lift during energetic dynamic driving. The rear coils and stabilizers were also improved to help boost ground contact response and controllability when turning.

The trailing arm mounting point, which is the rotation center of the rear axle, has been raised to reduce rear squat during acceleration. This has reduced the change of vehicle posture, enhancing the drive force response when the accelerator is pressed. It also enables a stable cornering posture.

At the heart of the GR Corolla is the rally racing developed GR-FOUR All-Wheel-Drive system. Developed in collaboration with the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team, it delivers exceptional levels of traction and control by optimizing drive power to each wheel. With the twist of a dial, the driver can select Normal, Gravel or Track AWD modes to adjust front/rear wheel torque distribution. Normal mode adjusts the front/rear torque distribution to 60:40 for everyday driving. Gravel adjusts the distribution to 50:50 to help deliver maximum traction. Track mode adjusts distribution by continuously varying the drive force distribution from front-focused 60:40 to rear-focused 30:70 based on the driver's input and vehicle status.

Front and rear Torsen® Limited-Slip Rear Differentials (LSD) will be standard on the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla. It offers enhanced cornering performance and grip with control of left and right-hand drive torque distribution on the front and rear axles. Launch control* has also been adopted for 2025 on DAT models, helping to enable a powerful acceleration off the line.

*Launch Control is not intended for use on public roads or for repeated short interval use. See Owner's Manual for limitations.

Hot Hatch Good Looks

The new GR Corolla has received a front bumper redesign to help improve the balance of cooling and aerodynamic performance. This redesign makes room for a radiator, intercooler, brake ducts, an available sub-radiator, and an available automatic transmission fluid cooler behind the front bumper.

The brake ducts have been improved so that air is drawn in more effectively. An air curtain construction has been adopted which creates an inward airflow at the top of the tire to draw in air flowing from the front along the side. Turbulence around the tire is suppressed so that the air flows smoothly rearward, contributing to enhanced handling stability. Also to help with cooling, a sub-radiator is a new available option in 2025 to help the engine cooling performance, extending the time that the vehicle can be continuously driven.

For model year 2025, the GR Corolla will be available in three grades: the well-equipped Core Grade, the impressive Premium Grade and the aggressive, new for MY2025, Premium Plus Grade. Built on the TNGA-C platform, the GR Corolla has a low center of gravity with wide tread tires mounted to cast alloy 18-inch wheels on the Core and Premium grades and 18-inch matte black wheels on the Premium Plus. All GR Corolla models wear Michelin® Pilot Sport® 4 tires 235/40R18.

The new Premium Plus grade adds standard features that enthusiasts have come to know and love on previous special editions like the carbon fiber roof, the beloved vented bulge hood and matte black wheels.

Exterior color options include Black, Ice Cap, Heavy Metal** and Supersonic Red.

**Premium Paint Color

Impressive Connected Technology

Behind the GR Corolla's steering wheel is an eight-inch digital gauge cluster with customizable settings, and in the center of the dash is the Toyota Audio Multimedia system with an eight-inch touchscreen. The Toyota Audio Multimedia system offers a user experience with sight, touch, and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect***, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find POIs, adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

The cloud-based native navigation system offered through Drive Connect allows for real-time Over the Air updates for mapping and Points of Interest (POI), and Google POI data is integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability. It also supports standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android AutoTM compatibility.

Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity. A Wi-Fi Connect*** subscription or trial offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices by turning the GR Corolla into an AT&T Hotspot*, and it also offers the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to your vehicle with Integrated Streaming.

The GR Corolla also offers a host of additional Connected Services. A Safety Connect*** trial of up to 10 years includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. A Service Connect* trial of up to 10 years provides drivers with the capability of receiving Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders.

All grades include a 1-year trial for Remote Connect*** which provides remote door unlock capability, vehicle status notifications, a guest driver monitor and remote start on DAT models.

***4G Network-dependent.

Safety & Tech

The GR Corolla comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) standard. This safety suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: Detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

Detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. Lane Tracing Assist: When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane. Road Sign Assist: Uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. Road Sign Assist provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display.

Uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. Road Sign Assist provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display. Automatic High Beams: The Automatic High Beams are designed to help you see more clearly at night at speeds above 21 mph. The Automatic High Beams system is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly.

For complete details on Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, please visit Toyota.com/safety-sense.

Three Grades Ready for the Road

The 2025 GR Corolla will be available in three grades. Standard features across all grades include Toyota Audio Multimedia with 8-inch Touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with customizable layout, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Key Core Grade features include:

GR logoed fabric sport seats

Functional fender and rear fascia aero vents

18-inch 15-spoke Cast Alloy Wheel with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 Tires

4 Tires Sports-Tuned Suspension

Aggressive Front & Rear Bumpers Styling

Brake cooling ducts

Active Noise Control

Active Sound Control

GR-FOUR stamped side rockers and wide-fender flares

Available colors include Ice Cap, Black, and Supersonic Red

Front and Rear Limited Slip Torsen Differentials and red "GR" calipers.

The GR Corolla Premium grade includes everything on the Core grade plus:

GR logoed Brin Naub® Suede-trimmed seats with gray stitching

JBL® Premium Audio (8 speakers) and Qi-compatible wireless charger

Dual zone automatic climate control

Heated Steering Wheel and Front Heated Seats

Front and rear parking sensors

Gloss-black front grille and rear bumper lower cover with functional air vents

Available colors include Ice Cap, Heavy Metal*, Black, and Supersonic Red.

The new for model year 2025, the Premium Plus grade includes everything on the Premium grade plus:

Forged carbon fiber roof

Bulge hood and functional gloss black air vents

Sub radiator

Matte black wheels

Head Up Display

GR logoed Brin Naub Suede-trimmed seats with red stitching

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Purchase of a 2025 GR Corolla comes with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). GR Corolla original owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

NASA membership, including 1-day High Performance Driving Event, expires 1 year from Toyota GR vehicle purchase date. High performance driving involves risk of personal injury, death and damage to your vehicle. Check your insurance coverage and warranty for terms of coverage. Restrictions apply. See Toyota GR NASA/HPDE for details.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty. GR Corolla also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing embodies Toyota's commitment to overcoming every limit to make 'ever-better' cars, to forge new technologies and solutions under the extreme conditions of motorsports, and to never stop innovating. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing races its cars to push the limits for better and to learn from the toughest challenges. Competing on every kind of road, no matter what the challenge, inspires TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to build 'ever-better' cars and engineer Toyota's future DNA to bring freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone. For more information, visit www.toyotagazooracing.com.

Customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

Media Contact

Breanne McCallop

469-292-3326

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America