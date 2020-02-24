The Grand Hyatt Brand Selected as Flag for New Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel

The hotel development is being led by David Martin of Terra and Jackie Soffer of Turnberry, whose plans for the hotel were overwhelmingly approved by Miami Beach voters in 2018. The 17-story hotel will be situated at the intersection of 17th Street and Convention Center Drive, within walking distance of the beachfront, Lincoln Road Mall, New World Symphony, The Bass Museum and The Fillmore Miami Beach.

"For years, Miami Beach has served as a global destination for arts, culture, shopping, dining and entertainment, but the City has lacked a true headquarters hotel for top-tier conventions and meetings," said Martin and Soffer. "South Florida's first Grand Hyatt hotel will maximize Miami Beach's investment in its re-imagined Convention Center while bridging the physical gap that exists between the Convention Center District and surrounding neighborhoods."

The new hotel will become only the second Grand Hyatt property in Florida, joining Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay. Grand Hyatt hotels are designed to connect guests with iconic experiences, landmarks and cultural touchstones in captivating destinations around the world. Hallmarks of the brand include bold and vibrant design and architecture, elevated amenities and welcoming service that creates moments of more.

"At Hyatt, we believe in growing with intent and expanding our footprint in markets that matter most to our guests and World of Hyatt members," said David Tarr, senior vice president, development, Americas, Hyatt. "Hyatt is proud to play an integral role in this project as hotel operator, under the luxury Grand Hyatt brand, which will help guests and locals alike celebrate the iconic, captivating city of Miami Beach."

Grand Hyatt Miami Beach will be designed by internationally acclaimed architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia and his firm, Miami-based Arquitectonica. The team also includes partner Craig Robins of Dacra, who is the visionary behind the Miami Design District and helped revive Miami Beach's Art Deco District in the 1990s; Stonehill Taylor, which is designing the hotel's interior lobby and lounges, ballroom and meeting rooms, hotel rooms and all common areas; EOA, which is designing the pool deck hospitality features of the hotel; and Arquitectonica GEO, which is creating lush pedestrian promenades and landscapes.

Hotel features are expected to include 12 floors of guest rooms offering views of Miami Beach, two floors of meeting spaces and ballrooms that will complement the Convention Center, a resort-style pool deck with panoramic views, and limited retail space that will activate the district at street level. An elevated skybridge will enable event attendees to move freely between the hotel and Convention Center in a climate-controlled, art-filled corridor.

Plans also include landscaped pedestrian promenades on surrounding streets, bike sharing stations, connectivity with public transit routes, dedicated ridesharing pick-up and drop-off zones, and direct access between the Convention Center and Lincoln Road. The project's resiliency and sustainability measures include storm water management and reuse, flood risk mitigation, and the use of solar power – all of which are designed to ensure operational continuity during weather events.

"The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) joins Terra, Turnberry and The City of Miami Beach in welcoming the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach as the newly named brand for the 800-room headquarter hotel connected to the Miami Beach Convention Center," said William D. Talbert, III, CDME, President of the GMCVB. "Grand Hyatt Miami Beach makes it possible to better compete for citywide conventions which fuel jobs in our community and generates business for all of Greater Miami's hotels and merchants. We look forward to the hotel ground-breaking which once completed will finalize the Miami Beach Convention Center District."

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to be a captivating destination within a destination. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver welcoming and elevated service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and bold and vibrant design. Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GrandHyatt.

About Terra

Terra is a Miami-based real estate development and investment company that creates communities, enhances neighborhoods and connects people. Led by David Martin, Terra was founded in 2001 and is involved in all facets of residential and commercial development, including realty, mortgage, marketing and construction. Terra owns and operates a carefully curated portfolio of real estate developments that elevate quality of life; maximize the way in which people work, live and entertain; and innovate the urban and suburban landscape with an eye toward resiliency and sustainability. Since its launch, Terra has developed more than 10 million square feet of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects valued at $10 billion across South Florida. Terra thrives by assembling teams comprised of the world's most accomplished architects, designers, planners, engineers and builders who collaborate to bring the firm's development vision to life. Learn more at www.terragroup.com.

About Turnberry

Turnberry is a real estate and property management company that has developed more than $10 billion in commercial and residential assets, including approximately 20 million square feet of retail space, more than 7,000 apartments and condominium units, 1.5 million square feet of class "A" office space and almost 3,000 hotel and resort rooms. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jackie Soffer, Turnberry owns and operates Aventura Mall, Town Center Aventura, Destin Commons, JW Marriott Nashville, and an array of select service hotels such as Residence Inn by Marriott Aventura Mall and Courtyard by Marriott Aventura. The company also is partnering with LeFrak to create Solé Mia in North Miami, a 184-acre project that includes plans for 12 residential towers and 500,000 square feet of retail and commercial space all anchored around Laguna Solé, a 7-acre swimmable Crystal Lagoon, the first in South Florida. For more information, visit www.turnberry.com.

