The Gratitude Express Hits Amazon #1 Bestseller List, Inviting Readers of All Ages to Say What Matters While There's Still Time

Some books you read. This one you act on; moving readers to pick up the phone, write the note, and finally say the thing they've been putting off, one stop at a time.

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Too often, gratitude is something we plan to express later, and later never quite comes. The Gratitude Express is a reminder not to wait, and readers are responding: the book has officially become an Amazon bestseller in five categories.

Released April 28, the new book by author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Walter Green is rooted in Green's global Say It Now movement. The story invites readers to pause, reflect, and express appreciation to the people who matter most, not someday, but now. Since its debut, The Gratitude Express has resonated with readers nationwide, earning bestseller status on Amazon within weeks of release.

"At its heart, The Gratitude Express takes us on an imaginary train ride, and each stop reveals the power of gratitude, both the importance of expressing it and the impact that comes from receiving it." said Green. "I wanted to write something that felt simple, warm, and honest, a story that reminds us that gratitude isn't abstract. It's something we practice, something we say, and something that changes us when we do."

"Walter Green has lived a life worth living. I love the way he sees the world and how he lives his life. Let us be grateful for Walter and The Gratitude Express." - Simon Sinek, #1 New York Times Bestseller and Wall Street Journal Bestseller Author and TED speaker

Written to resonate across generations, the book blends storytelling and reflection to encourage readers to notice moments of care, kindness, and connection in their own lives. Rather than offering instruction, The Gratitude Express creates space, inviting families, classrooms, and communities to slow down and consider who they would thank if they had the chance. That spirit of shared reflection appears to be driving its early success, as readers pass copies along to parents, grandparents, teachers, and friends.

The Gratitude Express is available nationwide through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. Readers, families, and educators are encouraged to purchase the book and share its message, helping gratitude travel from the page into everyday life.

SOURCE Say it Now