"The Great Giveback Giveaway" Offers Free Copies of New Business Book on Leadership in the Post-COVID Era

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership and communications expert David Grossman has introduced "The Great Giveback Giveaway." In the spirit of giving, the initiative provides individuals with a free copy of Grossman's recently released leadership book for the post-COVID era, Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything.

The Great Giveback Giveaway - Heart First

"It's the season of giving and I want to help leaders make the workplace better during these challenging times," shared Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, an award-winning leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients.

"We need more humanity in the workplace today, and there are concrete actions leaders can take right away to turn worry and fear into defining moments that can bring employees together in the best possible ways, and lift them up."



In addition to getting a complimentary copy of the book, individuals can gift a copy to pay it forward to someone who's had a positive impact on their career.

"Heart First is not a typical business book and comes at a critical moment as the world adjusts to unprecedented times caused by a global pandemic and social unrest," Grossman added.

Geared for business leaders who play a pivotal role in connecting, calming and inspiring their teams, the book focuses on leading with authenticity, courage and most importantly, leading with heart.

The book is an indispensable tool for leaders and aspiring leaders. Heart First includes first-hand accounts of more than 30 business leaders and explores the important elements of great leadership and lessons learned from 2020, a year that changed everything. Combined with Grossman's expertise developed over three decades of advising on leadership, communication and change, the new book unlocks the real value of effective communication, and the art and skill of great leadership that can help transform an organization.

Some lessons for leaders covered in the book include:

Increase your commitment to communications

Show your humanity

Understand that inspired leadership matters

Prioritize gratitude and recognition

Be flexible

Free copies of Heart First can be ordered through "The Great Giveback Giveaway" here.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group , an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients. A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, World Economic Forum, Forbes, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. He is the author of three other award winning leadership books , "No Cape Needed: The Simplest, Smartest, Fastest Steps To Improve How You Communicate By Leaps and Bounds," "You Can't Not Communicate: Proven Communication Solutions that Power the Fortune 100" and its follow-up, "You Can't Not Communicate 2." David's leadercommunicator blog has been recognized as the #1 blog on leadership by Feedspot five years in a row.

Contact: Kayla Ellsworth

The Grossman Group

312.927.4588 [email protected]

SOURCE The Grossman Group