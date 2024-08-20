The Great Return: Craveworthy Brands Reintroduces Bottomless Bowls at Genghis Grill

America's Favorite Stir Fry Bowl Concept Brings Back Fan-Favorite Promotion for Good

CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy") – the innovative fast casual restaurant platform company, is excited to announce the long-awaited return of Genghis Grill's popular Bottomless Bowls promotion at participating locations across the US.

America's favorite bowl concept offers a wide variety of fresh ingredients, including proteins, vegetables and sauces, allowing guests to create bowls that cater to any craving—whether savory, spicy or sweet. Additionally, Genghis Grill features over 20 Chef-Crafted bowls for those who prefer a ready-made option.

"We're thrilled to bring back Bottomless Bowls as a staple on our menu. The overwhelming demand from our guests has made it clear that they love the freedom and creativity that Genghis Grill offers," said CEO of Genghis Grill and Founder of Craveworthy Brands, Gregg Majewski.

Known for its interactive dining, Genghis Grill lets guests hand-select the ingredients for their stir fry bowls without limits and enjoy as they are prepared in front of them on the restaurant grill. The return of the Bottomless Bowls dine-in promotion provides an opportunity to enjoy this customizable experience at a Genghis Grill location, accommodating to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences. Guests can now enjoy Bottomless Bowls and sample multiple flavor combinations for a set price of $25.99.

"This option not only caters to individual tastes with a unique, interactive dining experience but also highlights the true value that Bottomless Bowls create for those who are looking to make their own and explore diverse flavors for under $26." added Majewski.

Genghis Grill ensures a personalized meal every single visit, emphasizing quality, variety and guest satisfaction in every bowl served.

To learn more about Genghis Grill and its offerings, please visit https://www.genghisgrill.com. To learn more about Craveworthy Brands, please visit https://www.craveworthybrands.com.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands