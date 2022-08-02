The Greenwood Project to Ring Closing Bell at The New York Stock Exchange

Greenwood Project, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization supported by Citadel and Citadel Securities, provides high school students with critical skills and exposure to career opportunities in finance.

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwood Project announced today that it will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 3, 2022. Attendees will include Greenwood Project students, alumni, and staff alongside employees of Citadel and Citadel Securities.

Greenwood Project significantly expanded its summer FinTech Institute, which serves students primarily from Chicago's South and West sides, with funding from Citadel and Citadel Securities. Nearly 500 Black and Latinx students in Chicago have benefited from the initiative since it launched in 2016 with five students in a pilot program. More than 75% of the program's alumni now work in finance. The mission of the Greenwood Project is to create career pathways in the financial services industry for Black and Latinx students and partner with companies to find equitable and inclusive solutions for recruitment, retention, and advancement.

"It's been exciting to partner with Citadel and Citadel Securities to expand our High School FinTech Institute and help increase the pipeline of talent within the financial industry," said Bevon Joseph, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Greenwood Project. "Being able to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that our scholars will never forget."

By teaching financial literacy through coding, the High School FinTech Institute exposes students to both the stock market and programming languages Python and R.

"We are thrilled to bring The Greenwood Project to the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the significant contributions the organization has made in creating career pathways in finance," said Troy Kane, Citadel Securities Global Head of Derivatives and FICC Development. "We hope the experience these students have at one of the most iconic institutions in finance inspires even more of them to pursue a career in our industry."

Citadel Securities is the largest Designated Market Maker on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Both Citadel and Citadel Securities have been leaders in expanding access to opportunities in finance and STEM fields through investments in programs for underrepresented and minority students.

Participants in The Greenwood Project's High School FinTech Institute have opportunities to engage directly with Citadel and Citadel Securities team members through the curriculum and with on-site visits to the firms' offices in Chicago.

The Closing Bell will ring at 4:00 p.m. ET, and interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE's website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on NYSE's social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter @NYSE.

About The Greenwood Project

The mission of the Greenwood Project is to create career pathways in the financial services industry for Black and Latinx students and partner with companies to find equitable and inclusive solutions for recruitment, retention, and advancement. Their educational mission is achieved through a robust curriculum that teaches students the skills they need to succeed in a financial services internship. After rigorous training, students are immersed into an internship experience to get hands-on practice and build their resume. Greenwood Project's goal is to capture students in high school, build their interest, teach them the skills to be successful, coordinate an internship experience for them, and help them translate that experience into a full-time offer.

