The Grossman Group Releases Guide to Strengthen Organizational Trust

CHICAGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Several recent surveys show a serious decline in the trust key stakeholders have in organizations. Earlier this year, a major annual study underscored the scope of the problem, revealing the largest-ever drop in trust among the general population.

"Research shows further that trust is linked directly to success in organizational performance generally and financial performance specifically," says David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "It is increasingly clear that understanding ways to build organizational trust should be a priority for leaders and companies today."

Seven Critical Traits for Building Trust in Companies, an eBook released this month by The Grossman Group, shares the characteristics that organizations need to consider developing as a way to create a roadmap for greater trust. This latest eBook from the firm also offers a practical outline of actions that companies can take to move forward in designing opportunities for positive change related to trust.

Among the trust building traits highlighted are:

Finding a sense of purpose for your organization

Acting with authenticity

Crafting a sense of community that involves a sense of belonging for all

"Effective leaders can see the connection between trust and organizational achievement and then make a commitment that demonstrate their understanding of this link," added Grossman. "The organizations and leaders who are considered more trustworthy share a set of traits that others can replicate to improve trust in their own organizations. The insights in the eBook are based on our research and consulting experience with leaders whose focus on trust has helped them win both internally and externally."

Each section of Seven Critical Traits for Building Trust in Companies first features a working definition and examples for the characteristics. Then, thought starters as well as specific tasks for moving organizations in the direction these definitions follow.

Readers can download Seven Critical Traits for Building Trust in Companies for free, here: http://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/critical-traits-for-building-trust-inside-companies-ebook

