The Grossman Group Releases Leader Guide for Enhanced Employee Communication

CHICAGO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's business leaders face a host of challenges in transforming their communication and engagement with employees, including increasing globalization, changing workplace demographics and the growing number of virtual employees.

While all these changes can lead to employees feeling disengaged and even skeptical of leadership's intentions, there is still a tremendous amount that leaders can do to turn around the employee culture, as detailed in an updated eBook released this month from The Grossman Group.

5 Steps to Thrive (Not) Just Survive

Five Steps to Thrive (Not Just Survive), an eBook from the award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy, provides clear and compelling insights on the kinds of leadership strategies that can rebuild an organization's culture and produce exciting business results. After all, everything that a company and its leaders want to accomplish happens through people, making communication with employees a critical business tool and an important differentiator.

"Organizations today can easily get caught up in the many challenges and competitive pressures their business faces, almost to the point of dismissing low employee morale as a by-product of a tough business world," says David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "But the reality is there are simple steps for turning that disengagement around, steps that will have a major impact on the business outcomes we all care so much about. The strategies in this eBook have all worked for the organizations we've helped, and they can work for countless other organizations too."

In the latest edition of Five Steps to Thrive, leaders will find new and improved content on the five steps needed to propel their company, agency or team into the next decade, including:

Get a Mirror : advice for role modeling the behavior you want to see in your employees

: advice for role modeling the behavior you want to see in your employees Plan Your Communication : tips for being more strategic in your planning and communication

: tips for being more strategic in your planning and communication Listen: guidance on how to really listen to what your employees are telling you

guidance on how to really listen to what your employees are telling you Control the message: a primer for how to control the communication in a good way

a primer for how to control the communication in a good way Think about the benefits: thoughts on how your communication can truly benefit the overall culture inside the organization

Readers can download Five Steps to Thrive (Not Just Survive) here: https://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/5-steps-to-thrive-not-just-survive

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients. A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest book "No Cape Needed: The Simplest, Smartest, Fastest Steps To Improve How You Communicate By Leaps and Bounds" recently won the Pinnacle Book Award for the "Best in Business" category and the Beverly Hills International Book Award's President's award.

Contact:

Kayla Ellsworth

The Grossman Group

312.850.8211

193472@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-grossman-group-releases-leader-guide-for-enhanced-employee-communication-300630750.html

SOURCE The Grossman Group