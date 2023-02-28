The Grossman Group's New eBook Helps Leaders Maximize Their Strategy's Impact

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest failings for many organizations today is launching a strategy that's either misunderstood or doesn't resonate with employees. As a result, the strategy never achieves its goals and employees end up feeling disengaged.

In a new eBook released this month, a prominent Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy – The Grossman Group – offers invaluable guidance for leaders on how to get employees motivated to make a smart strategy happen.

Cover of the new eBook, How to Activate and Embed Your Strategy to Accelerate Results, published by The Grossman Group.

The eBook, How to Activate and Embed Your Strategy to Accelerate Results, provides six proven tactics to ensure the chosen strategy becomes a winning approach for any type of company, organization, or function.

"Organizations are under tremendous pressure to produce results today," says Kate Bushnell, President of The Grossman Group and the eBook's author. "What I've seen with clients is that the key difference between a strategy on paper and a winning one is how well leaders bring their teams along on the journey they want to take."

Bushnell, an expert on leadership and communication, says that successful strategy activation and communication is marked by three key elements: involving, informing and inspiring employees so they want to help you make needed changes and achieve results.

"It's not enough to be the leader's strategy," Bushnell writes. "It has to be the TEAM's strategy. And the only way to make it the team's strategy is to let them be a part of it along the way."

The Grossman Group's new eBook explores specific tactics successful leaders employ to ensure their strategies resonate, including:

Committing to a clearly defined strategy

Knowing the real work of activating a strategy starts before the strategy is even written

Getting leaders and teams in a change-ready mindset

Articulating the strategy and storyline so it's easy for people to see and understand

Rallying people leaders through memorable experiences to get them excited about the new direction

Planning a smart rollout of the strategy and sustaining communications to keep the strategy top of mind

To download a free copy of the eBook, go here: https://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/how-to-activate-your-strategy-ebook

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Abbott, Blue Cross Blue Shield, General Mills, Kaiser Permanente, SC Johnson and Lockheed Martin, among others.

Press Contact:

The Grossman Group

Kayla Ellsworth

312.927.4588

[email protected]

SOURCE The Grossman Group