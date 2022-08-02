NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GVTC Foundation is excited to announce the creation of a new community donation, The GVTC Foundation Partnership Donation. This special donation is a joint effort with a GVTC Communications partner. This year's partner is Calix .

The GVTC Foundation and Calix have partnered to support two local non-profits. After reviewing all the worthy causes and programs, The GVTC Foundation and Calix have chosen Bulverde Spring Branch Angels and Communities in Schools of South Central Texas.

Bulverde Spring Branch Angels host an annual Angel Tree Project, which fulfills children's wishes for Christmas gifts for kids in the GVTC service area. The recipients are recommended by schools and churches. The non-profit receives a wish list for every child based on their needs, such as shoes or coats. In addition, each child is given two gifts based on their wants, such as sporting goods and dolls, making this wish come true. The GVTC Foundation donation will help add the magical touch to fulfilling dreams for our community's youth during this upcoming Christmas season.

Cindy Hurst, the founder of the Bulverde Spring Branch Angels, said, "The support that GVTC and The GVTC Foundation have given to the community is beyond amazing. We are so grateful and appreciative to be chosen for this fantastic donation."

Communities in Schools of South Central Texas is a non-profit that helps students (grades K-12) achieve success in school, graduate, and be successful throughout their lives. Students receive targeted services such as supportive guidance/counseling, mental health intervention, health/human services (basic life needs such as shelter, food, and clothing), tutoring, and college preparation assistance. CIS will use their donation to help fund their Pack the Bus - School Supply Drive . This program helps assist hundreds of children who cannot afford school items and personal needs. Helping to fulfill these needs allows the student to focus on their education and removes the worrying of not having these items.

"It is such an honor to work alongside The GVTC Foundation," said Chris Douglas, CEO of Communities in Schools of South Central Texas. "As community members, we feel the support and care. Thank you so much for this amazing gift."

A reception was held at the GVTC Boerne office on July 20, 2022, for Calix representatives, the two non-profits, and The GVTC Foundation to meet in person and celebrate the partnership donation.

David Brooks, a Calix Regional Sales Director, attended the check presentation reception for the non-profits. He spoke to both organizations at the event. He said, "Being able to hear how our support will affect the lives of those in need is a testament to GVTC and The GVTC Foundation's dedication to their community. The entire Calix organization and I are proud to be a partner and are touched to see how we are helping to make a difference."

Calix strongly believes in what The GVTC Foundation is doing in the community. The GVTC Foundation appreciates their support over the past several years and the positive impact they have had on our neighbors in need.

