Unanet Caps 2025 with Double-Digit Revenue Growth Driven by Unwavering Focus on Customer Needs

Standout performance also led to multiple industry awards, international expansion, and securing one of the world's largest AI companies as a major new customer

DULLES, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first solutions for ERP and growth solutions purpose-built for project-based businesses, had double-digit revenue growth in 2025, as a result of product innovation, significant customer growth, and top-tier industry recognition, including a strong showing in G2's Winter 2026 Reports. The company's annual results clearly demonstrate Unanet's influence and well-earned trust across the government contractor (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and constructions (AEC) industries, and they position Unanet for an equally successful 2026.

"2025 was challenging for many of our customers as they reeled from uncertain economic conditions, a government shutdown and more, yet Unanet's value in helping customers navigate this environment was more resonant than ever," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Whether it's helping customers pursue and win more business with AI; enabling them to streamline workflows for less overhead; bolstering and simplifying their compliance; or delivering real-time analytics into ever-changing forecasts, Unanet is the technology solution that makes life easier for GovCons and AEC firms so they can concentrate on their own success."

Unanet's value in helping customers navigate this difficult business environment was more resonant than ever. Post this

Thoughtful and deliberate AI integration

In 2025, Unanet revealed a decisive focus on integrating useful AI capabilities into its solutions so customers can realize better performance across all of their technology. Some highlights of this strategy include:

The acquisition of Contraqer, a GovCon-focused market intelligence and procurement software, which Unanet thoughtfully evolved into an AI-first tool called GovIntel .

. The launch of OpportuneAI to help GovCon and AEC firms make smarter early stage go/no-go decisions by researching AI-powered insights on client history, past performance, available resources, and competition—right inside Unanet CRM.

to help GovCon and AEC firms make smarter early stage go/no-go decisions by researching AI-powered insights on client history, past performance, available resources, and competition—right inside Unanet CRM. The launch of ProposalAI - an AI-powered solution that helps GovCon and AEC firms generate high-quality first draft proposals up to 70% faster.

- an AI-powered solution that helps GovCon and AEC firms generate high-quality first draft proposals up to 70% faster. A strategic investment in WyattERP , a GPT-enabled copilot purpose-built for Unanet ERP that unifies information, automates high-value work and advises users in the flow of their daily work.

, a GPT-enabled copilot purpose-built for Unanet ERP that unifies information, automates high-value work and advises users in the flow of their daily work. The launch of Champ AI™ , the natural-language copilot for GovCon and AEC firms that unifies and accesses data across systems, automates multi-step tasks, and receives role-aware guidance in the flow of work.

, the natural-language copilot for GovCon and AEC firms that unifies and accesses data across systems, automates multi-step tasks, and receives role-aware guidance in the flow of work. And announced early in 2026, a new AI-first integrated platform called GrowthStudio, designed to help small and mid-sized GovCons manage faster proposal cycles and higher compliance requirements with their existing teams.

"Customers need AI that actually helps, not just a shiny new overlay or an alternative method of doing the same task," said Steve Karp, Unanet's chief innovation officer. "We are taking a deliberate approach to integrating AI into our existing technology so that it's intuitive, simplified and useful to customers' real-world business needs. 2025 bore out that approach and we'll focus more on this in 2026."

Leader in G2 Reviews and Performance

In its Winter 2026 Reports and Grids, G2 Research recognized Unanet across multiple categories for project-based ERP and construction CRM software. Unanet's GovCon ERP solution and AE ERP solutions were both named Leaders, as was its Construction CRM Software.

These results underscore why more customers than ever, including the world's largest AI company – a new GovCon – selected Unanet in 2025 over competitive, legacy solutions.

"Customer feedback continues to be one of the most important measures of our success," continued Halliday. "Our performance in G2's Winter 2026 Reports reflects the trust our customers place in Unanet and reinforces our commitment to delivering purpose-built solutions that evolve with their needs. We're focused on constantly evolving, modern technology, not the status quo."

Commitment to Data Security

Also last year, Unanet worked to obtain FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for its ERP GovCon solution , which the company achieved in January 2026.This milestone enables GovCons to use Unanet ERP with confidence under the stringent cybersecurity requirements set by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for protecting and managing sensitive information. Unanet managed the compliance journey directly, owning the compliance stack end-to-end. This approach delivers enhanced auditability, transparency, and security controls while reducing risk associated with shared or third-party compliance models.

Industry awards

In 2025, Unanet won several industry awards for its ERP and CRM technology, as well as for its customer focus and AI leadership. Those include:

Also in 2025, Unanet expanded its global footprint with a new partnership that pairs Unanet's award-winning Construction CRM solution with Algorithms Software UK's Xpedeon platform, providing a connected view from first opportunity through to project delivery.

As Unanet enters 2026, the company remains focused on advancing AI-powered innovation, strengthening implementation experiences, and helping project-based organizations operate with greater confidence, efficiency, and insight.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractors, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet