The Han River in NYC with SHIN RAMYUN Brings Authentic Instant Ramyun Noodle Experience to Midtown

Korean Cultural Center and Nongshim Give New Yorkers a Completely Free Taste of Seoul with "It's time for K-Culture" Initiative

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea and global food company, Nongshim, are partnering for "It's time for K-Culture" initiative in New York City running from October 28 to November 13, 2024.

Following a successful launch last year, the KCCNY is thrilled to offer a series of events meticulously crafted to deliver authentic Korean culinary and cultural experiences, in collaboration with Nongshim SHIN RAMYUN.

It's Time for K-Culture

As the highlight of this initiative, KCCNY, located at 122 E 32nd Street, will be presenting the first-ever "Han River in NYC with SHIN RAMYUN" event for three days from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10 (11 AM - 5 PM). This FREE event will immerse visitors in an authentic Han River dining experience – transporting them from Midtown Manhattan to Seoul, Korea.

At the experience, visitors will be able to make their own memories right in NYC as the Korean Cultural Center transforms its space into a scene from Hangang Park. There will be a replica of a Korean convenience store where customers can choose from stocked shelves of FREE Nongshim SHIN RAMYUN noodles to be cooked on site. Visitors can then enjoy their ramyun on benches in a special area that, with the help of large LED screens and other special effects, will look and feel just like the Han River.

"We are delighted to bring back 'It's Time for K-Culture' this year, building on the warm response from last year," said Michael Cheonsoo Kim, Executive Director of the KCCNY. "By introducing the essence of Han River culture – so beloved by the youth in Korea – to New York, we hope to offer a unique cultural experience that bridges the two cities. Through this event, we aim to share the spirit and charm of Korea, bringing a taste of its rich heritage to the heart of New York City."

"SHIN RAMYUN, as a brand representing Korean food culture, is pleased to be able to introduce authentic Korean taste and culture to the world in NYC. I hope that people get to experience the charm of Korean food culture through SHIN RAMYUN with the beautiful view of Han River at this event. We will continue to do our best to introduce Korean food culture on the global stage," said Dongyeob Shin, President Nongshim America.

Leading up to the "Han River Experience in NYC with SHIN RAMYUN," there will be other immersive Korean experiences people can participate in including Korean Restaurant Week and the SHIN RAMYUN Food Truck.

Korean Restaurant Week | Monday, October 28th - Thursday, November 7th

New Yorkers can celebrate the diversity of Korean culinary delights and enjoy a 10% discount at 26 participating restaurants with your K-Culture Passport. Passports are available for pickup at the Korean Cultural Center New York or any participating restaurant.

Anyone who visits any participating Korean restaurant or food truck during Korean Restaurant Week are encouraged to share their experience on social media with our campaign hashtags #itstimeforkculture #SHINRAMYUN.

SHIN RAMYUN Food Truck | Thursday, October 31th - Friday, November 1st

New Yorkers should keep their eyes out for the SHIN RAMYUN Food Truck at prominent New York landmarks, including Washington Square Park, NOHO, Columbus Circle, DUMBO, and Times Square and Columbia University. Customers can enjoy complimentary servings of Korea's favorite instant noodles, bringing the essence of Korean food directly to the NYC streets.

About Nongshim

Nongshim is a leading South Korean food company established in 1965, renowned for its iconic SHIN RAMYUN and a wide range of noodles, snacks, and beverages. As a global pioneer in K-Food, Nongshim continuously expands its presence in international markets while striving to become the top global food brand. Nongshim made its first entry into the U.S. market with export products in 1972, established its U.S. subsidiary in 1994, and began production in the U.S. in 2005. https://nongshimusa.com/

About the Korean Cultural Center New York

Inaugurated in 1979, the Korean Cultural Center New York is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea. KCCNY works to promote cultural arts exchange and stimulate interest in Korean culture through various opportunities including exhibitions, concerts, film festivals, educational programs, and more. www.koreanculture.org

SOURCE Nongshim