The Harris Poll and Verkada launch 2024 State of Cloud Physical Security report

Report reveals over 90 percent of security leaders agree the future of physical security lies in cloud-based solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions , today shared the results of its 2024 State of Cloud Physical Security report. Based on insights from IT and physical security leaders across various sectors, the findings look at current trends, insights, and challenges within the industry as it transitions from on-premises setups to cloud-based ones.

Key findings of the Verkada 2024 State of Cloud Physical Security report include:

A growing consensus on cloud-based future. Over 90 percent of security leaders agree the future of physical security lies in cloud-based solutions, which will enable organizations to implement greater scalability, real-time alerting, and AI capabilities.

Over 90 percent of security leaders agree the future of physical security lies in cloud-based solutions, which will enable organizations to implement greater scalability, real-time alerting, and AI capabilities. High cloud transition intentions and urgent adoption timelines. 7 in 10 respondents expect to increase their spending on physical security systems in 2025, which aligns with the finding that 75 percent of security leaders are planning to transition to the cloud within the next 12 months, with 96 percent aiming to complete this transition within the next 18 months.

7 in 10 respondents expect to increase their spending on physical security systems in 2025, which aligns with the finding that 75 percent of security leaders are planning to transition to the cloud within the next 12 months, with 96 percent aiming to complete this transition within the next 18 months. Shifting attitudes on cyber readiness. 9 in 10 respondents believe cloud security improved over the past five years and will ensure data is fully protected during transmission and storage, effectively guarding against risks such as data leakage and illegal access.

9 in 10 respondents believe cloud security improved over the past five years and will ensure data is fully protected during transmission and storage, effectively guarding against risks such as data leakage and illegal access. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to security solutions is essential. Over 80 percent of security leaders think AI-based video analytics, such as automated alerts and predictive modeling, will have a major impact on the future of proactive physical security postures.

On behalf of Verkada, The Harris Poll surveyed 1,518 U.S. security professionals from March 19 to April 16, 2024. Employees of U.S. companies with 100 or more employees who are direct users and involved in determining security requirements or influence final purchasing decisions regarding their company's physical security infrastructure were included in the sample for analysis.

Today, more than 1 million Verkada devices are online, helping protect people and property for more than 24,000 customers globally. For more information about the study, please visit https://www.verkada.com/report-state-of-cloud-physical-security .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 24,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

