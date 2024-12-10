The Health Alliance Partners with Prison Alliance with a $1,000,000.00 Commitment to Support Educational and Rehabilitative Programs

$1,000,000.00 Investment in second chances.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Alliance, a comprehensive value base healthcare provider is honored to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Prison Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of incarcerated individuals through education and rehabilitation. Over the next three years, The Health Alliance has committed to donating $1,000,000.00 to support PA's mission to offer hope and empowerment to those within the prison system.

This substantial contribution from The Health Alliance will enable PA to expand its vital programs, including educational courses, vocational training, and rehabilitative services, directly impacting the lives of thousands of incarcerated individuals across the United States. These programs are essential for providing the skills and knowledge needed for successful reintegration into society, significantly reducing the likelihood of recidivism. Chad Price, CEO of The Health Alliance, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "We believe in the power of second chances and the importance of providing everyone with the opportunity to lead a fulfilling and productive life. Our collaboration with Prison Alliance is a reflection of our commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve. We are proud to support Prison Alliance in its efforts to transform lives and create a brighter future for individuals affected by the criminal justice system."

Prison Alliance, renowned for its dedication to prison reform and rehabilitation, has been at the forefront of educational and support initiatives within the prison community. "This generous donation from The Health Alliance marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating more inclusive and rehabilitative environments within the prison system," said Tim Curington, Executive Director of Prison Alliance. "Together, we can continue to break down barriers and build bridges of hope and opportunity for many."

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to social responsibility and community support. It highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the complex challenges faced by incarcerated individuals and the broader society.

About The Health Alliance: The Health Alliance

Founded with a commitment to disrupt healthcare, The Health Alliance is a national value based care company with over 550 locations. It owns and operates its own pharmacies, laboratories, pathology groups, on-site medical clinics, advanced primary care locations, plasma sites, and research centers.

About Prison Alliance:

Prison Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of incarcerated individuals through education, vocational training, and rehabilitative programs. With a vision to reduce recidivism and support successful reintegration, Prison Alliance works tirelessly to promote dignity, hope, and positive change within the prison community. https://prisonalliance.org/.

SOURCE The Health Alliance