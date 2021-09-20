The HealthTree® Foundation To Host First Annual Indoor Trick-or-Treating Event for Utah Families, 'BOOpalooza'

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthTree® Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey, today announced its upcoming first annual community fundraiser, an indoor trick-or treating event for Utah families called 'BOOpalooza.' All proceeds will benefit research towards curing blood cancers.

Families can enjoy safe, indoor trick-or-treating at booths decorated by local business sponsors, carnival-style games and a balloon artist, live entertainment by local dance teams, and plenty of Halloween photo opportunities!

"We're really excited to host this community event for families to come together towards an important cause," said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder of The HealthTree Foundation. "It's estimated that over 186,000 Americans will be diagnosed with a blood cancer this year. We plan to make BOOpalooza an annual event to bring the community together for Halloween fun while also furthering HealthTree's mission of accelerating research towards curing blood cancers."

The event will take place all day on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mountain America Expo Center located at 9575 State St. Sandy, UT 84070.

About The HealthTree Foundation The HealthTree Foundation is a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey. Blood cancer patients including those with AML and multiple myeloma can access the foundation's resources for free. Jennifer Ahlstrom and her husband Paul founded the HealthTree Foundation which provides patient education, advocacy and research funding for people with blood cancers.

