The Heartwarming Power of Propane: Supporting Texas Communities This Winter

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter's chill lingers across Texas, propane continues to be a lifeline for many communities, keeping homes warm, businesses running, and first responders prepared. From rural towns to urban centers, propane professionals work tirelessly to ensure families have reliable access to heat—even when winter storms put supply chains to the test.

When Texas faced an Arctic blast earlier this season, propane providers stepped up. In towns in East Texas, propane deliveries surged to meet demand as temperatures plunged below freezing. Meanwhile, in Hill Country, suppliers worked around the clock to keep storage tanks full, ensuring residents, schools, and nursing homes never ran out of fuel.

"Our industry's priority is making sure no one is left in the cold," says Bill Van Hoy, Propane Council of Texas. "Propane retailers and suppliers are on the front lines, braving harsh conditions to deliver warmth and security to Texas families."

Propane's Role in Community Support & Safety

Beyond heating homes, propane plays a vital role in disaster response. During recent winter storms, emergency shelters across the state relied on propane-powered backup generators, kitchen stoves, and temporary heating units to serve displaced residents. In Central Texas, local propane businesses teamed up with nonprofits to provide low-income families and seniors with propane refills, ensuring no one was left vulnerable to freezing temperatures.

The Propane Council of Texas: Advocating for Safety & Access

The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) continues its mission to educate and support communities across the state. Through safety programs, industry training, and public awareness campaigns, ProCOT works to ensure Texans understand how to use propane safely while maintaining access to affordable, reliable energy.

Key Safety Reminders for the Remainder of Winter:

Know your propane levels – Schedule refills before winter storms arrive.

– Schedule refills before winter storms arrive. Keep vents clear – Blocked vents can lead to carbon monoxide buildup.

– Blocked vents can lead to carbon monoxide buildup. Recognize the smell of propane – A rotten egg odor indicates a leak; leave immediately and contact your supplier.

– A rotten egg odor indicates a leak; leave immediately and contact your supplier. Install carbon monoxide and propane gas detectors – Ensure they are working properly and replace batteries as needed.

As Texas pushes through the final weeks of winter, propane remains at the heart of community resilience. From keeping homes warm to powering essential services, its impact is undeniable.

For more about propane, visit www.propanecounciloftexas.org.

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas