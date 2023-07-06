The Heavy Lifting is Done, Olympus Acquires MEI

News provided by

Olympus Partners

06 Jul, 2023, 13:32 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based private equity firm Olympus Partners has acquired MEI Rigging & Crating ("MEI"), a leading national provider of rigging and machinery moving, millwrighting, industrial storage and equipment crating from Dorilton Capital. MEI services blue-chip customers across a wide variety of industrial verticals including datacenters, semiconductors, and electric vehicles. MEI operates a network of 12 regional offices across the United States to service local markets.

"MEI has built a national platform in a niche industrial services space that has been highly fragmented to date," said Dave Cardenas, Managing Partner at Olympus. "This scale uniquely positions MEI to take advantage of several long-term industry tailwinds."

Sam Greenberg, Principal at Olympus added: "We could not be more excited to partner with Dan and the rest of the MEI team. The thing that stood out to us most during the process was the quality of the people throughout the organization. We look forward to supporting the team on their mission to provide the safest and most reliable rigging, crating and storage services nationally."

Dan Cappello, CEO of MEI, said: "I am confident that Olympus is the right financial partner to facilitate MEI's next phase of growth. Our best-in-class team has made great progress in building a national platform for our services, but we've only scratched the surface of the potential growth opportunities that lie ahead for MEI."

The Olympus team included Dave Cardenas, Sam Greenberg, George Swenson and Marty Durkin. Olympus was represented by James Faley and Matt Whited from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Lazard Freres and Gibson Dunn acted as sell-side advisors for Dorilton Capital.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

SOURCE Olympus Partners

