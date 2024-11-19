The Hefty® Brand Launches Trash Time Out to Transform Trash Duty into a Moment of Zen

Introducing a new mobile website that offers guided meditation, a moment of breathwork, and tantrum time to reduce seasonal stress

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hefty® brand is launching its Trash Time Out campaign, providing users with a much-needed moment of "me" time via a new mobile website, allowing them to navigate holiday stress with ease. This new mobile website transforms the mundane task of taking out the trash into a mindfulness opportunity. Led by the brand's friendly raccoons, the site features guided meditations, breathing exercises, and a rage timer to help users manage stress no matter their preference or outlet.

Research from Frontiers in Psychology* shows that just 10 minutes outside—comparable to the time it takes to take out the trash—can significantly alleviate stress and improve happiness. The campaign introduces a mobile website at TrashTimeOut.com, which offers various relaxation and stress management tools. Known for handling life's toughest messes, the Hefty Trash Time Out site equips users with the below mechanisms to tackle everyday holiday stress, perfect for those overwhelming moments where you need to let it all out:

Listen to a guided meditation designed to help you relax and regroup.

to a guided meditation designed to help you relax and regroup. Breathe along with visuals that take you through a deep breathing exercise for relaxation.

along with visuals that take you through a deep breathing exercise for relaxation. Rage out with a trash tantrum that's kept in check by our official Trash Time Out timer.

"The holidays can be stressful, but we know that no matter how busy you are, you still have to take out the trash," said Brian Lutz, Marketing Director, Hefty Waste Bags, at Reynolds Consumer Products. "This year, the Hefty brand is helping to turn a chore into a much-needed escape with our Trash Time Out campaign. Whether you're looking for a break from eyebrow raising holiday drama, questionable inquiries about your personal life, or other awkward moments, the Hefty brand provides strength and support that's anything but ordinary."

While the holidays can be a stressful time, instead of letting the stress win, the Hefty team invites everyone to join them at the curb for a Trash Time Out.

For additional information on Hefty Trash Time Out, visit TrashTimeOut.com, follow along on social at @heftybrands and use hashtag #HeftyTrashTimeOut.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage. The Hefty® brand is known for strong, dependable waste bags, slider bags, and disposable tableware, which are available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers, and other retail stores nationwide. To see more Hefty® brand products, visit Hefty.com. For more information on the company, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com.

