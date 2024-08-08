The Hershey Company Introduces Spooky Treats to Sweeten Your Halloween

"Hershey has long been a leader in Halloween festivities, offering beloved treats that have become synonymous with the season," said Heather Seamans, Senior Manager Fall Marketing at The Hershey Company. "This year, with Kit Kat® Ghost Toast and Reese's Werewolf Tracks, we're showcasing our commitment to innovation and fun with bold, exciting Halloween flavors, inviting consumers to choose both!"

New Products and Innovative Delights:

Kit Kat ® Ghost Toast – Savor the spirit of Halloween with Kit Kat ® Ghost Toast. The classic, crisp wafers are wrapped in a new cinnamon toast flavored creme, delivering a hauntingly satisfying experience. Available for a limited time in standard, king and snack sizes.

– Savor the spirit of Halloween with ® Ghost Toast. The classic, crisp wafers are wrapped in a new cinnamon toast flavored creme, delivering a hauntingly satisfying experience. Available for a limited time in standard, king and snack sizes. Reese's Werewolf Tracks - Howl in delight this Halloween with Reese's Werewolf Tracks. Featuring a perfect combination of vanilla-flavored creme, milk chocolate and peanut butter, you can sink your fangs into snack, standard and king sizes.

- Howl in delight this Halloween with Werewolf Tracks. Featuring a perfect combination of vanilla-flavored creme, milk chocolate and peanut butter, you can sink your fangs into snack, standard and king sizes. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Harry Potter ™ Bar Snack Size – Enchant your celebrations with these special edition bars inspired by the world of Harry Potter™. Discover one of the four houses of Hogwarts engraved on each Hershey's Harry Potter™ snack size bar. Available in 9.45 oz bags.

™ – Enchant your celebrations with these special edition bars inspired by the world of Harry Potter™. Discover one of the four houses of Hogwarts engraved on each Harry Potter™ snack size bar. Available in 9.45 oz bags. Twizzlers Ghosts – We've expanded the seasonal Twizzlers shapes line from bunnies to include the first-ever Twizzlers Halloween shape, and they're adorable ghosts! These cherry-flavored chewy candies come in an 8.5 oz bag and are perfect for adding a spooky touch to your celebrations.

Returning Favorites:

Reese's Pumpkins – This fan-favorite shape is available in a range of sizes, perfect for snacking and sharing.

– This fan-favorite shape is available in a range of sizes, perfect for snacking and sharing. Reese's Skeletons - With colorful skele-fun designs on the outside and creamy chocolate and peanut butter on the inside, these candies are perfect for handing out to trick-or-treaters and filling your candy bowls. Available in 9.1 oz bags.

With colorful skele-fun designs on the outside and creamy chocolate and peanut butter on the inside, these candies are perfect for handing out to trick-or-treaters and filling your candy bowls. Available in 9.1 oz bags. Reese's Assorted Jumbo Bag Snack Size Shapes – Reese's ghosts, bats and pumpkins, oh my! These individually wrapped seasonal favorites now haunt together in a 14.4 oz bag and are perfect for Halloween parties, bowls and sharing with trick-or-treaters.

ghosts, bats and pumpkins, oh my! These individually wrapped seasonal favorites now haunt together in a 14.4 oz bag and are perfect for Halloween parties, bowls and sharing with trick-or-treaters. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Harry Potter™ Standard Size Bar and Kisses - Get ready for a magical treat this Halloween with the return of these Hershey's Harry Potter ™ - inspired chocolates! The Hershey's Milk Chocolate Harry Potter ™ Standard Size Bar features 12 enchanting collectible wrappers with designs inspired by Hogwarts and beyond. Iconic symbols, spells and beloved characters from the wizarding world await you on each bar. The limited-edition Hershey's Harry Potter ™ Kisses , available in 9.5 oz bags and now also in new 2.08 oz canes, are wrapped in whimsical foils featuring your favorite wizarding world characters, houses and moments.

- Get ready for a magical treat this Halloween with the return of these inspired chocolates! The Milk Chocolate Harry Potter Standard Size Bar features 12 enchanting collectible wrappers with designs inspired by Hogwarts and beyond. Iconic symbols, spells and beloved characters from the wizarding world await you on each bar. The limited-edition , available in 9.5 oz bags and now also in new 2.08 oz canes, are wrapped in whimsical foils featuring your favorite wizarding world characters, houses and moments. Chocolate & Sweets Assortments – Continuing our partnership with HARIBO this Halloween season to bring the world's #1 gummi in with your favorite chocolate treats, HARIBO® Goldbears® are back in a variety of Hershey assortment bags. Perfect for trick-or-treating and Halloween celebrations, there's a mix for everyone, sure to delight fans of Hershey and HARIBO.

– Continuing our partnership with HARIBO this Halloween season to bring the world's #1 gummi in with your favorite chocolate treats, are back in a variety of Hershey assortment bags. Perfect for trick-or-treating and Halloween celebrations, there's a mix for everyone, sure to delight fans of Hershey and HARIBO. Halloween-themed SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty - Year after year, the interest in adding salty snacks to Halloween baskets continues to rise, with an astounding 79% of Halloween shoppers planning to purchase salty snacks this season. Get ready for a spook-tacular snacking experience with our delectable SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty products, available in Halloween-themed .5 oz bags and 12-count multipacks.

From beloved classics to exciting new products, Hershey has conjured up a spellbinding array of 'eerie-sistable' Halloween treats. Whether you're stocking up for trick-or-treaters or hosting a spooky soirée, Hershey remains the top choice for Halloween delights. Our bewitching selection of candy brands, available in various pack sizes, ensures that you'll have a sweet and memorable Halloween season!

More information on our products can be found at hersheyland.com.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s24)

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

SOURCE The Hershey Company