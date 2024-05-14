The Hershey Company Ranks No.1 on Fair360's 2024 Top 50 Companies List

The Fair360, formerly DiversityInc, Top 50 survey has been the external validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategies, workplace and supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement since 2001. This year, 160 employers, with roughly 7.3 million U.S. employees, submitted data and metrics on leadership accountability, human capital diversity, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy. Top performers earned a spot on one of the following lists:

Hall of Fame Consortium | Top 50 Companies | Top Hospitals and Health Systems | Top Utilities | Top Regional Companies | Noteworthy Companies

"I'm delighted to recognize The Hershey Company and all Top 50 companies for their ongoing commitment to workplace fairness," said Luke Visconti, Founder and Chairman of Fair360. "The data shows that over the long-term, companies that consistently put their employees first and have strong track records of respecting and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, are stronger performers and better equipped to adapt to market conditions."

Ranking in the top spot, The Hershey Company's dedication to promoting belonging for all is evident through its actions. In particular, the company was recognized for its Pathways framework, a 5-year plan to promote belonging in its workplace and communities. Hershey prioritizes growing inclusive programs that support career advancement and development for all.

Highlights of the Top 50 event, which focused on "Bridging DEI & Strategic Business," included remarks from executives at BASF, EY, Gunster, The Hershey Company, Medtronic, New Jersey City University, TD Bank, Wells Fargo and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Charles Duhigg, author of Supercommunicators, spoke about unlocking the secret language of connection.

About Fair360: Fair360, formerly known as DiversityInc, leverages comparative human capital data to help organizations develop fair and inclusive workplaces utilizing benchmarking and best practices. Its mission is to provide committed leaders with insights to drive an effective workforce planning strategy, ensuring equity for all employees. Fair360 is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. It is certified by Disability:IN as a company owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit the Fair360 website, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information about the overall model with a Cronbach Alpha Reliability score of .93, visit http://www.fair360.com/Methodology.

