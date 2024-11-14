The Hershey Company Unwraps Holiday Cheer with Festive New Treats

Kit Kat® Milk Chocolate Santas and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie lead 2024 seasonal lineup

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, The Hershey Company is spreading cheer with a delightful array of new treats. Leading this year's lineup are the all-new Kit Kat® Milk Chocolate Santas and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie alongside merry favorites from Twizzlers, Jolly Rancher, and Cadbury. These treats are sure to sweeten your holiday celebrations.

"Hershey has always been at the heart of holiday traditions, offering a wide range of products that bring families together," said Heather Seamans, Senior Manager, Holiday Marketing at The Hershey Company. "This year, we're introducing new flavors and shapes like Kit Kat® Milk Chocolate Santas and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie that reflect the playful spirit of the season, bringing even more joy to holiday moments."

Holiday Highlights:

NEW: Kit Kat ® Milk Chocolate Santas: For the first time ever, Kit Kat ® brand is shaking up the season with its iconic crispy wafers in festive, new snack-sized shapes! These merry Santas combine the classic Kit Kat ® crunch with layers of crispy wafers and smooth milk chocolate, bringing a whole new level of holiday cheer to your favorite treat. It's a deliciously exciting way to give Santa a break this holiday season.

Favorites with a Festive Spin:

NEW: Reese's Shapes Assortment: Each bag of Reese's Holiday Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Shapes is filled with an assortment of seasonal shaped Reese's candy that will get everyone in the holiday spirit. Grab a few bags for stocking stuffers or holiday party favors.

Twizzlers Treats for Holiday Fun:

NEW: Twizzlers Cherry Flavored Trees Standup Pouch: Get into the holiday spirit with Twizzlers Cherry Flavored Trees! Shaped like festive evergreens, these chewy, sweet treats pop with bold cherry flavor, making them the perfect addition to holiday movie nights, stocking stuffers, gingerbread houses and more.

Perfect for Gifting:

NEW : Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Snowballs Giftbox: Introducing the Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Snowballs Giftbox – a returning favorite now available in a festive new gifting format! Each snowball is a delicious blend of Cadbury's iconic milk chocolate encased in a crisp sugar shell, creating a bite-sized treat that's perfect as a stocking stuffer or a sweet addition to any holiday gathering.

From timeless classics to the latest festive offerings, Hershey continues to lead the way in creating sweet seasonal moments. Whether you're building gingerbread houses, hosting movie nights or simply enjoying your favorite treats, Hershey's holiday collection is designed to add a joyful touch to every celebration.

More information on our products can be found at hersheyland.com.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

