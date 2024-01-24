The Highly Anticipated Third Chapter in the Poppy Playtime Series, Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, to Officially Launch January 30

The Cinematic Trailer for the Scariest Chapter of the Poppy Playtime Series Releases on YouTube.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment, a rapidly-growing transmedia entertainment company and creators of the globally successful Poppy Playtime franchise and Huggy Wuggy phenomena, today announced their newest game, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, will officially launch to the public on January 30. Currently available to wishlist on Steam , Chapter 3: Deep Sleep is set to be the largest and scariest game experience of the series with new levels, locations and characters, including the introduction of the ferocious main antagonist, CatNap.

Players will be on the edge of their seats when experiencing the all-new terrifying adventure as they carefully explore Playtime Co.'s never-before seen decrepit orphanage, Playcare.

With increasing demand from the Poppy Playtime community, Mob Entertainment is set to blow away its fans' expectations. The company has amassed more than 35 million views of its most recent Chapter 3 trailer on the company's YouTube channel. Further, Chapter 3 wishlist sign-ups have reached the highest pre-order rate in company history.

In addition to the official launch date, Mob Entertainment has debuted the final trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 giving fans their first in-game look at CatNap, the highly anticipated main adversary. CatNap is part of the Playtime Co.'s Smiling Critters line of lovable plush toys. But somewhere along the line something went terribly wrong. Now, CatNap is loose in the abandoned factory and he'll stop at nothing to put you into his Deep Sleep. Viewers will also get their first look at new environments and newly discovered areas of the abandoned toy factory. View the full trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csD8OYxl2Cs.

"Chapter 3 is filled with so many sinister twists and turns, we can't wait for players to experience it," said Zach Belanger, Co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. "Many questions were left unanswered in Chapter 2 and with Chapter 3 being our largest installment yet, fans can finally get answers to some of their long awaited questions. But new questions will also be raised which players may need to wait a little bit longer to have answered!"

Set inside The Dome, Chapter 3 contains five new challenges where players will be exposed to CatNap and The Smiling Critters. Players will also start to unravel the mystery about what happened to the factory before it was abandoned. Players can expect to see upgrades to items, such as the GrabPack, and new features including new hands allowing new ways to explore and a gas mask to help get through various portions of the journey.

"We've devoted a lot of time to creating and enhancing the quality of our graphics and gameplay to bring players an immersive experience like never before," said Seth Belanger, Co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment. "It's been great to see the excitement building with fans as we have shared parts of the new Chapter 3 story through content on YouTube, Tik Tok and the ARG."

To add Chapter 3: Deep Sleep to your Wishlist on Steam, visit the Steam store .

To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com or join the discussion on the company's Discord channel.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015 as EnchantedMob, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success. More than 10 million gamers have played Mob Entertainment's Poppy Playtime games which have generated more than 20 billion views on YouTube and TikTok.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence Public Relations for Mob Entertainment

(973) 303-3237

[email protected]

SOURCE Mob Entertainment