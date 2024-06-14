THE HO CHI MINH CITY RIVER FESTIVAL 2024: UNFORGETTABLE AND INSPIRING MOMENTS

Tourists from across the globe and thousands of Ho Chi Minh City citizens are enthusiastically joining the 10-day River Festival, celebrating the beauty of cultural heritage through innovative advancements.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2024 is organized on a larger scale than before, reinforcing the city's image as a vibrant, modern riverine metropolis rich in cultural and historical identity.

The festival commences with the musical performance program "Legendary Voyage," which transforms Khanh Hoi Port into a cinematic spectacle featuring over 1,000 performers and attended by 9,000 spectators. The historical narrative unfolded with cinematic effects, utilizing modest technologies like 3D mapping and drone shows, creating an awe-inspiring and unforgettable experience.

The festival offers a vibrant tapestry of cultural activities, celebrating the essence of river life. Highlights include a recreated Mekong Delta floating market, the "Trên Bến Dưới Thuyền" fruit week featuring boats brimming with flowers and fruits, soulful Southern folk songs, and captivating traditional games. Additionally, exhilarating water sports events such as the open-water swimming championship, stand-up paddleboard championship, and various river sports performances provide thrilling experiences like SUP paddling, Flyboarding, and panoramic paragliding over the Saigon River. These activities ensure a lively and immersive experience for all visitors. The culinary area on Le Loi Street (District 1) showcases 24 booths introducing various regional specialties from across Vietnam. Visitors can savor beautifully presented, delectable traditional dishes that highlight the nation's rich culinary heritage, offering a true feast for the eyes and the palate.

The festival ends in a breathtaking spectacle, showcasing 1,100 drones synchronized with laser lights, a thrilling water sports performance with 100 athletes and 100 sports vehicles (including paragliders, jet skis, jetboards, flyboards, and sailing boats), and a majestic parade of cruise boats on the Saigon River known as the "Sparkling River," illuminating the river. Iconic images of traditional Vietnamese cranes and the WE LOVE HO CHI MINH CITY symbols captivate and inspire both tourists and locals alike.

The River Festival 2024 not only leaves an indelible mark on the public but also significantly boosts tourism and unveils the vibrant, dynamic spirit of Ho Chi Minh City through every unforgettable experience.

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism