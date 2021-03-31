The Holding Company of SmallRig Shenzhen Leqi Released the Sub-brand simorr, Fully Deploying Short Video Shooting Scenarios

simorr is the brand born for young people (Gen-Z generation) to create videos anytime and anywhere, encouraging and inspiring young creators to leverage mobile phones, action cameras and other portable photography tools to start creating and sharing.

The core concept of simorr comes from "Trendy, best in value, easy of use" to integrate design, quality and experience into the product while providing full-scene solutions for specific image creation needs. As the brand slogan says: Now, it's your turn!

In the future, Shenzhen Leqi will continue to focus on technological innovation, improve product experience and provide considerate services, witnessing the power of images to drive the progress of the times.

