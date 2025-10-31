The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation commit $1 million to Hurricane Melissa relief efforts

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation are committing $1 million in product donations, nonprofit grants and other support to provide immediate relief and long-term recovery support to Jamaica and other Caribbean communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest storms in the region's history.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on October 28 as a Category 5 hurricane, resulting in loss of life as well as widespread destruction, including severe flooding, structural collapse and extensive power outages. Over 25,000 residents remain in emergency shelters. Full recovery may take several years.

The Home Depot Foundation is supporting critical resources for immediate relief efforts, including grants to World Central Kitchen to partner with local chefs for emergency meal distribution in Jamaica, Haiti, and the Bahamas, and to Convoy of Hope and Operation Blessing to purchase essential supplies. The Foundation will continue working with its nonprofit partners to facilitate both short-term response and long-term recovery in the coming weeks and months.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Jamaica and the broader Caribbean region as they recover from Hurricane Melissa," said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "Our teams are working around the clock with nonprofit partners to deliver emergency aid and lay the groundwork for long-term recovery."

The Home Depot will donate urgently needed disaster relief and building products and supplies, such as generators, water, toolkits, flashlights, solar lights and other cleanup supplies, to support immediate relief efforts. Further, responding to requests from associates and customers, the company has set up its Miami stores, as well as 30 stores in the New York Metro region, to serve as hubs to expedite orders to impacted communities on the island.

Prior to hurricane season each year, The Home Depot stocks its warehouses and other supply chain locations with essential supplies for hurricane response and recovery, allowing these critical products to get to disaster zones quickly.

"The Home Depot is uniquely positioned to provide disaster-impacted communities with the support they need today, as they look to recover and clean up, and in the future, as they turn to rebuilding," said Jason Arigoni, vice president of field merchandising for The Home Depot. "We're here to help."

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated more than 2,353 retail stores, over 800 branches and more than 325 distribution centers that directly fulfill customer orders across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation , a nonprofit supported by The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $600 million in veteran causes and improved more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on X @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

SOURCE The Home Depot Foundation