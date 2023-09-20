The Home Depot Announces 2023 Innovation Award Winners

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot recognized innovations in home improvement that make tackling projects easier and more efficient for the Pro and DIYer at its annual 2023 Innovation Awards.   

The 2023 top winners include:    

  • Overall Winner: Decora Edge™ by Leviton makes installing light switches and outlets faster, safer and more efficient. Color-coded levers help to easily identify the correct terminal for wiring, and an audible click gives extra confidence with every installation.
  • First Runner Up: Ecolab Scientific Clean Line brings the cleaning solutions trusted to clean and sanitize some of the world's largest hotels, healthcare facilities and restaurants to Home Depot customers' homes. Bath cleaners, degreasers, floorcare and pressure wash cleaners in Ecolab's Scientific Clean line are backed by a team of 1,200 scientists and technical specialists.
  • Second Runner Up: Glidden Cool Touch Exterior Floor Paint keeps porches, patios, pool decks, and walkways cooler. Available in tintable stain or paint, Glidden Cool Touch reduces surface temperature by up to 20% compared to products of a similar color using its Cool Surface Technology.

"Our pipeline of product innovation is stronger in every category thanks to our outstanding suppliers," said Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising at The Home Depot. "We're thrilled with this year's winners and their commitment to providing our DIY and Pro customers with first access to the newest and most compelling products to help them improve their homes." 

In addition to the top three winners, The Home Depot recognized the following finalists for their high marks in product innovation: 

  • Husky Rechargeable Flashlights help to illuminate any space for longer periods. With long-lasting rechargeable batteries and the ability to use alkaline batteries for emergencies, these flashlights feature a Twist-to-Focus head for a narrow spotlight or wide flood light.
  • The KAP-IT Sprinkler Riser makes raising your sprinkler easier. A Pro can raise an average of 5 sprinkler heads per hour using traditional risers, but with KAP-IT, they can average 20 heads per hour.
  • Kohler Extra Tall Toilet provides enhanced comfort and easy accessibility in the bathroom. Without sacrificing flushing power, the 1.28-gallon flush setting saves up to 16,500 gallons per year compared to older 3.5-gallon toilets.
  • Makita XGT 40V line of 40V power tools offers powerful battery-powered Pro-grade tools. The 40V tools bring the power of gas to jobsites in a cordless platform.
  • The Ridgid Flexshaft is a quick and efficient solution that leaves pipes clean and free-flowing. It helps Pros move faster from job to job and can deliver wall-to-wall clean by clearing blockages in 1-1⁄4" to 2" lines.
  • Ryobi 80V Zero Turn Riding Mower and Riding Lawn Tractor brings together easy maintenance with power and new technology. Ryobi 80V HP technology delivers the power equivalent of up to a 42-horsepower gasoline engine without the hassle of gas, oil, or regular engine maintenance. The patented Cross Cut Multi-Blade System uses up to 6 total blades to achieve a superior cut that eliminates clumping and creates a better-looking lawn.
  • TrafficMaster Sheet Vinyl brings the beautiful look of wood grain or stone at an incredible value. The proprietary printing process with multiple inks and embossing creates realistic textures on vinyl plank.

In conjunction with the Innovation Awards, The Home Depot honored suppliers in several categories: 

  • Environmental Partner of the Year: Clorox/Glad
  • Interconnected Partner of the Year: Evolutions Flooring
  • Marketing Innovation Partner of the Year: Behr
  • Supplier Diversity Partner of the Year: Pure Beauty Farms

Partners of the Year are listed by product category below: 

  • Appliances: Midea
  • Building Materials: US Gypsum
  • Décor/Storage/Organization: Great Star
  • Electrical/Lighting: Feit Electric
  • Flooring: Polyloom
  • Hardware: PrimeSource
  • Indoor Garden: Ryobi
  • Kitchens & Bath: Cambria
  • Lumber: Sierra Pacific Industries
  • Millworks: Masonite
  • Outdoor Garden: Bell Nurseries
  • Paint: W.M. Barr
  • Plumbing: Milwaukee
  • Tools: Milwaukee

The Home Depot's 2023 Innovation Award winners and finalists are available online and in stores today. For more information, visit www.homedepot.com/innovation

About The Home Depot  

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company operated a total of 2,326 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. 

