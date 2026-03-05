The Home Depot Boosts Pro Productivity with Industry's First Real Time Delivery Tracking for Big & Bulky Materials

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced it will launch the industry's first real time delivery tracker for big and bulky materials by the end of the first quarter, empowering Pro customers with a new level of planning and precision for complex projects.

On a busy job site, time is of the essence. According to industry analysis by Autodesk, construction professionals can spend 35% of their time—over 14 hours a week—on non-productive activities. When a critical delivery of concrete, drywall, or lumber is late, it can bring an entire crew to a standstill and result in significant, unnecessary labor costs.

Once live, the feature will be available on The Home Depot's mobile app and homedepot.com and will provide minute-by-minute updates on deliveries, including visibility into the truck route and remaining stops. Customers will be able to see when their large items will arrive and plan with greater precision, instead of losing valuable work time due to unpredictable delivery windows.

This live tracking is powered by the new The Home Depot Driver Handheld™ application, which transmits real-time GPS data directly from the delivery truck. This technology pinpoints the truck's location on a live map, offering customers a transparent, up-to-the-minute view of their order's progress toward its final destination.

"Last-mile logistics for large, flatbed deliveries have been a persistent blind spot for retailers delivering building materials to Pros," said Dee Walk, senior vice president of enterprise delivery experience. "The Home Depot is focused on removing friction at every step of the customer experience, and we know that every minute counts on a busy job site. With the new real time delivery tracker, we're pleased to pioneer a new level of transparency with technology that will give our Pro customers peace of mind, and free them up to focus on their business and the job at hand."

While real-time tracking is already live today for consumers ordering large appliances, the expanded experience for big and bulky materials is expected to be live for Pro customers by the end of the first quarter. For more information on live delivery tracking, visit https://corporate.homedepot.com.

