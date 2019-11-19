The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported third quarter fiscal 2019 sales of $27.2 billion, an increase of 3.5 percent, or $921 million, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were positive 3.6 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. were positive 3.8 percent.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were $2.8 billion, or $2.53 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.9 billion, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2018. For the third quarter of fiscal 2019, diluted earnings per share increased 0.8 percent from the same period in the prior year.

"Our third quarter results reflected broad-based growth across our business, yet sales were below our expectations driven by the timing of certain benefits associated with our One Home Depot strategic investments," said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president. "We are largely on track with these investments and have seen positive results, but some of the benefits anticipated for fiscal 2019 will take longer to realize than our initial assumptions. As a result, today we are updating our fiscal 2019 sales guidance, and we are reaffirming our fiscal 2019 earnings-per-share guidance. We are encouraged by the momentum in our business as we invest to extend our competitive advantages. I would like to thank our associates for their hard work and continued dedication to our customers."

Fiscal 2019 Guidance

The Company updated its guidance for fiscal 2019, a 52-week year compared to fiscal 2018, a 53-week year. The Company expects its fiscal 2019 sales to grow by approximately 1.8 percent and comp sales for the comparable 52-week period to increase approximately 3.5 percent. This compares to the Company's prior fiscal 2019 sales growth guidance of 2.3 percent and comp sales growth of 4.0 percent. The Company reaffirmed its diluted earnings-per-share guidance for the year and expects diluted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 3.1 percent from fiscal 2018 to $10.03.

The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,290 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



in millions, except per share data November 3,

2019

October 28,

2018

% Change

November 3,

2019

October 28,

2018

% Change Net sales $ 27,223



$ 26,302



3.5 %

$ 84,443



$ 81,712



3.3 % Cost of sales 17,836



17,151



4.0



55,607



53,579



3.8

Gross profit 9,387



9,151



2.6



28,836



28,133



2.5

Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative 4,942



4,808



2.8



14,926



14,591



2.3

Depreciation and amortization 498



473



5.3



1,470



1,390



5.8

Total operating expenses 5,440



5,281



3.0



16,396



15,981



2.6

Operating income 3,947



3,870



2.0



12,440



12,152



2.4

Interest and other (income) expense:





















Interest and investment income (22)



(25)



(12.0)



(56)



(73)



(23.3)

Interest expense 302



249



21.3



892



782



14.1

Interest and other, net 280



224



25.0



836



709



17.9

Earnings before provision for income taxes 3,667



3,646



0.6



11,604



11,443



1.4

Provision for income taxes 898



779



15.3



2,843



2,666



6.6

Net earnings $ 2,769



$ 2,867



(3.4) %

$ 8,761



$ 8,777



(0.2) %























Basic weighted average common shares 1,089



1,135



(4.1) %

1,096



1,144



(4.2) % Basic earnings per share $ 2.54



$ 2.53



0.4



$ 7.99



$ 7.67



4.2

























Diluted weighted average common shares 1,094



1,141



(4.1) %

1,100



1,150



(4.3) % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.53



$ 2.51



0.8



$ 7.96



$ 7.63



4.3



























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



Selected Sales Data (1) November 3,

2019

October 28,

2018

% Change

November 3,

2019

October 28,

2018

% Change Customer transactions (in millions) 400.9



394.8



1.5 %

1,246.4



1,226.0



1.7 % Average ticket $ 66.36



$ 65.11



1.9



$ 67.00



$ 65.79



1.8

Sales per square foot $ 449.17



$ 433.99



3.5



$ 464.68



$ 449.94



3.3



—————

(1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for the legacy Interline Brands business, now operating as a part of The Home Depot Pro.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

in millions November 3,

2019

October 28,

2018

February 3,

2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,193



$ 1,764



$ 1,778

Receivables, net 2,231



2,171



1,936

Merchandise inventories 15,711



14,754



13,925

Other current assets 1,039



1,120



890

Total current assets 21,174



19,809



18,529

Net property and equipment 22,472



22,054



22,375

Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,638



—



—

Goodwill 2,253



2,258



2,252

Other assets 772



1,079



847

Total assets $ 52,309



$ 45,200



$ 44,003













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Short-term debt $ 695



$ 1,398



$ 1,339

Accounts payable 9,240



9,054



7,755

Accrued salaries and related expenses 1,467



1,495



1,506

Current installments of long-term debt 1,818



1,054



1,056

Current operating lease liabilities 828



—



—

Other current liabilities 5,517



5,195



5,060

Total current liabilities 19,565



18,196



16,716

Long-term debt, excluding current installments 26,597



23,332



26,807

Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,113



—



—

Other liabilities 2,116



2,352



2,358

Total liabilities 53,391



43,880



45,881

Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (1,082)



1,320



(1,878)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,309



$ 45,200



$ 44,003



THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended in millions November 3,

2019

October 28,

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 8,761



$ 8,777

Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,701



1,603

Stock-based compensation expense 197



204

Changes in working capital (166)



(366)

Changes in deferred income taxes 107



(64)

Other operating activities 64



(118)

Net cash provided by operating activities 10,664



10,036









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures, net of non-cash capital expenditures (1,891)



(1,711)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 21



21

Other investing activities (10)



(3)

Net cash used in investing activities (1,880)



(1,693)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of short-term debt, net (644)



(161)

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts and premiums 1,404



—

Repayments of long-term debt (1,046)



(1,192)

Repurchases of common stock (3,909)



(5,518)

Proceeds from sales of common stock 185



140

Cash dividends (4,477)



(3,548)

Other financing activities 9



99

Net cash used in financing activities (8,478)



(10,180)

Change in cash and cash equivalents 306



(1,837)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 109



6

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,778



3,595

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,193



$ 1,764



SOURCE The Home Depot

