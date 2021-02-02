The Home Depot Bringing 1,500 New Jobs to Dallas-Fort Worth Metro with New Distribution Center

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® today announced it has opened a new distribution center in Dallas to fulfill online orders and store orders. The 1.5 million square-foot distribution center is designed to meet customers' delivery needs through multiple channels, whether delivering items directly to customers' homes or for pickup at local stores.

The company's newest Dallas supply chain site also manages customer delivery and installation of large appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators ordered in stores or online. From final sale to removal of old appliances, the operation offers an improved purchase and delivery experience for Home Depot customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"We're focused on creating an easier and more convenient shopping experience for our customers' home improvement needs, whether they shop in stores or online," said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot. "Our supply chain is the foundation for delivering on our Pro and DIY customers' changing expectations, which is why we're investing to offer same day and next day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population."

The Dallas-Fort Worth market is a key hub for The Home Depot's delivery and supply chain strategy. Early last year, the company opened another delivery center at the new Dallas campus that delivers building materials and other bulky products directly to DIY and Pro customers when and where they need it, all within the same day or the next day of ordering.

The new facility features a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station — a sustainable and more efficient way to power material handling equipment. It also includes more than six miles of mechanized lines and other automation technologies that enable increased product flow.

The facility is part of the company's $1.2 billion investment to expand its national distribution and delivery network. Ultimately, the company's supply chain footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will grow from 2.1 million square feet to 4.5 million square feet and will create approximately 1,500 new jobs by the end of this year. The company currently operates 20 distribution centers in the state.

Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply for local positions.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,296 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot

Related Links

http://www.homedepot.com

