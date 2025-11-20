The Home Depot Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.30

Nov 20, 2025

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.30 per share. The dividend is payable on December 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2025. This is the 155th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer.  At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,356 retail stores and over 1,200 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands,  Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

The Home Depot lanza la herramienta Blueprint Takeoffs basada en IA para ayudar a los profesionales a cumplir con plazos y presupuestos

The Home Depot Launches AI-Powered Blueprint Takeoffs Tool to Help Pros Stay on Time and on Budget

