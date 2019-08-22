The Home Depot Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $1.36

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.36 per share. The dividend is payable on September 19, 2019, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 5, 2019. This is the 130th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,291 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2018, The Home Depot had sales of $108.2 billion and earnings of $11.1 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

