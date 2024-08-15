The Home Depot Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $2.25

Aug 15, 2024

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $2.25 per share. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 29, 2024. This is the 150th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,340 retail stores and over 760 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

