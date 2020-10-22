The Home Depot Expands At-Home Learning Resources for Kids with Virtual Field Trips

Our Virtual Field Trips provide fun, exclusive tours, curated specifically for young doers. Tweet this

The Home Depot is set to expand its partnership with Discovery Education in spring 2021 to bring more digital resources and projects to its Science Fair Central platform. Originally launched in 2017, Science Fair Central has provided over two million educators and students with STEAM project starters, information on scientific processes, material checklists and more. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content and professional learning for K-12 classrooms. This upcoming expanded partnership further deepens The Home Depot's support of the country's youngest doers since the launch of its monthly kids workshops more than 20 years ago.

For access to the Virtual Field Trips, hundreds of family-friendly projects - from creating a cardboard box playhouse to making a solar oven – and other resources for kids, visit www.homedepot.com/kids.

