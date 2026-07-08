The Home Depot Expands Delivery for Overseas Military Families

More than 20,000 home improvement products now available tax-free for delivery to overseas military bases

ATLANTA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot today announced the expansion of its partnership with the Military Exchanges to include delivery to Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO) and Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses, providing overseas military communities with tax-free access to more than 20,000 home improvement products.

Available through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), the expanded program enables eligible military exchange shoppers to purchase products from The Home Depot and have them delivered directly to overseas military bases. The program will serve military families stationed at more than 750 overseas bases across more than 80 countries.

"The Home Depot has proudly supported military service members, veterans and their families for decades," said Jordan Broggi, EVP Customer Experience and President – Online, The Home Depot. "Expanding delivery through APO, FPO and DPO addresses helps ensure military communities serving around the world have convenient access to the home improvement products they need, no matter where they are stationed."

Eligible military exchange shoppers—including active-duty service members, National Guard members, Reservists, retirees, honorably discharged veterans and authorized civilians—can access the program through AAFES and NEXCOM online shopping platforms. Eligible shoppers living stateside may also purchase products and send them to friends or family members residing at APO, FPO or DPO addresses overseas.

The expanded offering provides access to more than 20,000 products across a variety of home improvement categories. Delivery is facilitated through USPS in accordance with military mailing and security requirements.

The new APO/FPO/DPO delivery capability officially launches July 8, 2026.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company operated more than 2,300 retail stores, over 800 branches and more than 780 distribution centers across North America. The Home Depot employs more than 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD).

SOURCE The Home Depot